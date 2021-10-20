Hold your head high if you backed Biden and his communist cronies. Our great nation has been sunk to an all-time low. We are no longer a super power because of the “Demon-crats.” These idiots have made us the laughing wimps in the world. Biden’s buddies (China) are sitting there to take over. Seems like all the far left idiots in D.C. are buddies of China — Joe Biden, Hunter, the Biden family, Schiff, Schumer, Pelosi, Milley, Swalwell, Nadler, and the rest of the anti-Americans.
Some of our athletes are tied in with China, like Lebron James, Kaepernick and others.
Good job Dems.
I think I wrote a while back that last Christmas might be our last. Sure looks scary with these anti-Christians ruining this great nation for our children coming up. Shame on these far left socialists.
How about the serviceman that criticized Biden’s Afghanistan pullout mess? Now the government is going to court martial? What about Milley telling China that if Trump was going to do anything militarily, he would warn them? This Milley should be held for treason, colluding with China, court martialed, and put in prison. Oops. I forgot. All the “Demon-crats” have no laws to cover them.
Look at all the states that have Dem governors, mayors and liberal judges. You do the crime, you get no jail time. Biden has no idea what the ones pulling his strings have him doing.
Judicial Watch sued the FBI over suspected monitoring American’s bank accounts.
Millions in federal money flowing to the fetal tissue bank that collects heart, gonads, legs and brains. The Department of Health and Human Services has funneled $2.7 million into the University of Pittsburgh that utilizes a tissue bank.
Biden’s DHS is hiding crimes committed by illegals after the agency released them into the U.S. Interior VA documents reveal hundreds of veterans experiencing “serious reactions” to vaccines. How many citizens have died from the vaccine? Could be a way for these socialists to eliminate us people. Biden pushes these mandates yet he never mentions the border crisis, Afghanistan mess, inflation, gas prices, food shortage, yet he has the nerve to say bless the Americans. Really?
It’s time we start steaming, not streaming.
Let’s take our nation back from these socialists and show all the men and women that lost limbs and lives that their sacrifices were not in vain.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg