State Representative Donna Oberlander is one Rep. that is against doing away with gasoline run vehicles and against following California’s mandatory electric vehicles. This woman has more common sense than all the Democrats in D.C.
Donna puts on the Nifty Sixty Expo every year at the Clarion Mall (which is great for seniors). She sponsors gun safety courses, helps citizens at her office, works to help get grants for those that need them, and she is always there to help. Also, Sen. Scott Hutchison and Congressman Glenn Thompson are there to help those in need. Good job representatives!
Did anyone happen to see Vice President Harris at the border? What made her look stupid was she said the USA had an alliance with North Korea. Who put her in charge?
Also, did you see Biden doing a speech and asking where a certain person was in the audience, and she had passed away months before?
Letter writer Christine Adams said that no one is above the law. She forgot to mention, “except Democrats.”
1. How about Hillary smashing her private server with a hammer, wiping out thousands. Remember Benghazi, and selling our uranium to Russia?
2. Bill Clinton and Epstein.
3. Hillary’s attorney getting off free as five jurors were Hillary’s associates?
4. What about Swalwell sleeping with a Chinese agent?
5. Schiff lying to congress?
6. Milley telling China everything President Trump was going to do? A traitor!
7. How about Pelosi tearing up the State of the Union Address behind President Trump on
national TV? That was breaking the law!
8. How about Harris having a fund to get criminals out of jail?
9. What about Thompson (Chairman of Jan. 6 Committee) having a group that parties every time a cop is shot?
The list goes on and on. These people are the ones that should be in jail.
God bless the USA.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg