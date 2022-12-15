Finally, a guy that is going after the people and Democrats that are taking away our freedom of speech and all of our rights under the Constitution.
Dorsey, that was in charge of Twitter, lied to Congress about the conservatives not being canceled from Twitter. Musk released Twitter info that showed Twitter execs met with the FBI, Dems with power, DHS and other Dem-controlled agencies. This material that Musk released shows how much corruption, lying and cheating is going on. It also showed it was involved in the elections.
Could that be the reason Biden beat Trump and why Biden never left his basement or never campaigned?
Adam Schiff said Musk is spreading hate. Well Mr. Schiff, remember you said you had proof that Trump was involved in Russia collusion? You were played like a fiddle when the Russian told you he had the proof. You even lied to Congress so you should be in prison with a lot of your crooked Dems.
Keep up the good work, Musk. You have the Dems scared and worried. Maybe you can rid our great nation of Woke, CRT, Cancel Culture and Socialism.
Wow! Did Biden make a great deal with Russia. Traded a killer arms dealer for a basketball player. What about the serviceman held there and the many Americans you left in Afghanistan? Your trade was as bad as Obama’s. He traded five terrorists for a deserter, Bergdahl. Two soldiers were killed looking for Bergdahl. You and Obama are both a disgrace to the USA.
We have the most corrupt nation from the Dems top guy down through the FBI. It can only get worse if we don’t wake up.
Where is the law in the liberal cities? We don’t need more Lightfoots like Chicago has. She’s a total disaster!
Support law enforcement.
To the bell ringers out in the cold, Merry Christmas and God bless all.
FRED SHICK
Rimesburg