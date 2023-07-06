FAIRMOUNT CITY – Kenneth and Sandra Nolf of Fairmount City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Kenneth Nolf married Sandra Neiswonger at Zion Lutheran Church on June 23, 1973, with the Rev. Martin A. Wagner performing the ceremony.
The couple have two children, Michele and Jason McMillen of Monongahela and Misty and Shawn Hook of Fairmount City; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Nolf are both retired.
They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a party for family and long-time close friends.