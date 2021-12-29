KNOX — In a game with massive peaks and valleys for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs in their football season-opener at Keystone last Friday night, there they stood, kicking off with a two-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Bryson Bain had just hit Chris Marshall on a perfectly thrown ball to the corner of the end zone on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 left in the game.
The ensuing kickoff had the opposite effect.
The Panther’s Zander McHenry took the boot at his own 20 and eluded a couple of Bulldogs tacklers on his way to what was a game-winning 80-yard touchdown gallop just 18 seconds after the Bulldogs grabbed their first and last lead of the game.
The conversion failed and the Panthers held on to a stunning 22-20 win over the defending District 9 Class 1A champions, who came in ranked No 5 in the state in the preseason poll published by pennlive.com.
McHenry’s big return only crystallized the fate of the Bulldogs even more. The Panthers failed to score an offensive touchdown all night, returning two interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter and adding a big safety midway through the third quarter.
The numbers were maddening at the end for the Bulldogs, who wound up outgaining the Panthers, 167-83, while holding a slight edge in first downs, 7-6.
Keystone gained just 83 yards on the ground on 49 tries while quarterback Bret Wingard completed 2 of 7 passes for 13 yards and an interception.
The Bulldogs did have their struggles of course on offense. Gold started senior Gunner Mangiantini at quarterback with first-year senior Bryson Bain replacing him after the first series. He wound up throwing both interceptions that were returned by the Panthers and finished 6-for-11 for 63 yards with two TD passes.
Mangiantini saw action later in the game and tossed a TD pass, completing 4 of 8 passes for 131 yards. Junior Cam Wagner also took snaps, going 0-for-5 passing.
The Bulldogs could not run the ball either, 19 attempts for minus-27 yards. Three bad snaps totaling 43 yards in losses are part of those numbers, but even taking those out, the Bulldogs managed just 16 yards on 16 attempts.