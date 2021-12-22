NEW BETHLEHEM — A 1,000 points times two in just a minute, 43 seconds.
If it sounds like it is something out of a movie, it is because the entire last week and a half have seemingly been right out of a movie for Redbank Valley athletics.
It started with the Bulldogs becoming the first District 9 team to reach a PIAA football championship game in 29 years. It ended with the wrestling program winning its 600th match.
And in between, believe it or not, might have been the most impressive feat.
That’s because last Wednesday in a rout of Cranberry, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall did something so rare that only two other instances of it happening in District 9 history can be found.
They both scored their 1,000th career point in the same game, 1:43 a part. For real.
Bain entered the game needing 12 points to become the eighth Redbank Valley boys’ player and just the third this century to reach 1,000 points.
It didn’t take him long, as the senior sharpshooter accomplished the task on a breakaway layup with 6:54 to play in the first half.
Que up Marshall.
The senior slasher came into the night needing 16 points to also hit 1,000. He took care of 11 of those in the first quarter before allowing Bain to finish his quest first.
Then, at the 5:11 mark of the second quarter, he too joined the exclusive 1,000-point club becoming the ninth player in Bulldog history and the second in the quarter to reach 1,000 points with a fastbreak layup.
“I have never even heard of anything on the planet, you know, to guys scoring 1,000 points in the same game, in the same quarter, on the same night,” said Redbank Valley head coach Emmanuel Marshall, also Chris’ dad. “It’s just unrealistic.”
So unrealistic that it took 18 hours, a deep dive in the record books, and a couple of phone calls to find out that it is believed to have happened just two other times in the long history of District 9 boys’ basketball.
The first know instance was in 1996 when St. Marys’ teammates Steve Gee and Dave Mullaney both hit 1,000 in the same game as confirmed by Mullaney’s dad, who was contacted by St. Marys Athletic Director Terry Straub.
The second known instance was in 2002 when First Baptist Academy –no longer a District 9 member and now under the name DuBois Christian School –saw Steve Snyder and Ben DeLarme do it on Jan. 8 in a 71-18 win over Clearfield CMA. The Eagles, that season, had a pretty good team that went on to beat Smethport in the District 9 playoffs before losing to Elk County Catholic.
“We always knew we were close,” Bain said. “I wanted him to get it more than I wanted myself to get it. We knew there was no selfishness. It was just scoring here and scoring there. It was a cool moment.”
Chris Marshall said he knew both players would reach 1,000, but he couldn’t dream of it happening in the same game.
“We knew we would get it eventually,” Chris Marshall said. “But, we didn’t think it would be in the same game in the same couple of minutes.”
Bain said the two players knew they had been close to each other –going into the season Marshall was 47 points shy of 1,000 and Bain was 55.
“I think it is just a testament how good of friends we are and how long we have played together,” Bain said.
Chris Marshall said it has been a dream of both players to get their name up on the 1,000-point banner that hangs in the gym at Redbank Valley –one that will now have nine names on it up from seven going into the night.
“We have been dreaming of this since we were little kids,” Chris Marshall said. “We always wanted to get that 1,000 points. We always wanted to be up on that board.”
Bain said Coach Marshall has talked about the players getting 1,000 points a lot.
“Coach Manny has talked about it a lot,” Bain said. “He has been our coach all the way up through. It is something he always brought up to us.”
Both players got to share the moment with their dads with Chris’, obviously, being the head coach, and Bryson’s dad, Darren, being one of the assistant coaches.
“It is extra special because they are both there with us all the times, at all the practices, pushing us hard doing what they do,” Chris Marshall said. “It means a lot for them to be there with us.”
Bain echoed those sentiments.
“I wouldn’t do it with any other guy in the world,” Bain said. “My dad is my best friend. We have been doing this basketball, this sports stuff, a long time. To have him there is definitely special.”
Emmanuel Marshall said it was hard to keep his emotions in check.
“It is very difficult,” Emmanuel Marshall said. “I learned being a counselor, being a therapist for years, I just put the counselor hat on sometimes. Sometimes I am dad. Sometimes I am counselor. Sometimes I am coach. It’s a little tricky, but I get it done.”
Oh, by the way, there was a game too.
Redbank Valley cruised to a win 72-19 in a contest that was never in doubt.
The Bulldogs scored the first 11 points, including a dunk by Marshall, and led 17-3 less than six minutes into the contest before taking a 29-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bain’s 1,000th point made it 33-9, and Marshall’s milestone made it 41-9 –the lead grew to 43-9 on a Cam Wagner bucket soon after Marshall’s 1,000th point.
By the end of the half, it was 51-13, and the second half was played under the PIAA’s Mercy Rule with a running clock.
“We were very happy to get the win,” Emmanuel Marshall said. “We were blessed to get the win. It was a conference win. We needed it. We had a good competitive match with Freeport, and our legs just weren’t there. But this is a game that we needed to kind of get back on pace.”
Chris Marshall led Redbank Valley with 17 points with Bain adding 14 points and Marquese Gardlock and Wagner 10 each. Gardlock also had a team-best seven rebounds and eight assists while tying Bain, Mason Clouse, and Tyson Adams with three steals apiece.
Dane Ley had a team-high six points for Cranberry.