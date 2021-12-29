NEW BETHLEHEM — Looking hard to move on from a painful season-opening loss, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched their first win of the football season in a 59-6 blowout win over Otto-Eldred last Friday night.
It certainly didn’t make the Bulldogs forget their disappointing 22-20 loss at Keystone last week, but the defending District 9 Class A champions know full well they have a regular season schedule — if things stay healthy — to build up a charge for another postseason run.
Piling 375 yards of offense with zero turnovers in a game shortened by the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock that started early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs overwhelmed the visiting Terrors who were coming off a 34-0 shutout loss to Port Allegany.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold was just glad to get back on the field and see his team perform, turning in another strong defensive night — they didn’t allow an offensive TD last week — and gave up 106 yards, 69 of those coming in the second half off mostly the backup defense.
They also forced three turnovers, one a 22-yard fumble return by Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ first-year senior quarterback Bryson Bain made the plays, completing 11 of 15 passes for 249 yards and five touchdowns, three of them going to Chris Marshall on connections of 8, 60 and 36 yards.
Marshall, who had a 62-yard punt return for a touchdown called back by a penalty, caught five passes for 114 yards. Marquese Gardlock had four catches for 112 yards.
Bain’s five TD tosses are the most by a Bulldog since Jake Dougherty’s school-record seven thrown in Redbank Valley’s wild 58-46 loss to Clarion back in 2014.
Right out of the gate to start the second half, the Bulldogs returned the kickoff for a touchdown when Aiden Ortz burst out of a bunched up Bulldogs formation with the ball as a planned deception play. It worked, as he blasted 77 yards to make it 39-0 after the converted point-after kick by Derrick Downs.
The play was called “Starburst” and it wound up landing in the No. 10 spot on plays of the day on ESPN’s Saturday morning Sports Center.