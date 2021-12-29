NEW BETHLEHEM — Trailing 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs took a big breath, didn’t panic and handed the ball to workhorse Ray Shreckengost.
As it turned out, the visiting Port Allegany Gators didn’t score again as Shreckengost ran for a career-high 200 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns while quarterback Bryson Bain threw for 177 yards and two scores in a 35-14 win last Friday night.
The win puts the 10-1 Bulldogs in their third straight District 9 Class 1A Championship game against next-door neighbor Union/A-C Valley this Friday at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
For a Bulldogs team who’s outscored foes by an average margin of 42-8 this year — only had given up 60 points in their previous nine games — while giving up just 85 yards per game, this one wasn’t breezy.
The Gators (6-5) had thrown for nine yards in the previous two games, but had thrown the ball a lot this year with junior quarterback Drew Evens.
They did against the Bulldogs out of the gate.
Blaine Moses’ 6-yard TD catch from Evens gave the Gators a 14-0 lead 38 seconds into the second quarter.
But Bryson Bain’s 9-yard pass to Aiden Ortz and Tyson Adams’ point-after boot gave the Bulldogs a 15-14 lead with 3:05 left in the half and the Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the way.
Redbank Valley got the second-half kickoff and established its running game. Shreckengost carried the ball nine out of the 10 plays on the drive. He gained 85 yards and scored on a 3-yard burst with 8:12 to go in the third. Adams’ kick made it 22-14.
Following Port’s turnover on downs at the Bulldogs’ 7, Redbank traveled 93 yards in 13 plays with Bain connecting with Minich for a 23-yard score to cap the drive with 4:46 left in the game. Shreckengost carried nine times for 51 yards in the series.
Port’s last gasp drive ended with Ray Marshall picking off Evens and returning the ball to the Gators’ 20.
Shreckengost scored on a 17-yard run right up the gut two plays later to make it 35-14 with 2:44 to go.
Evens led the Gator offense with 194 yards through the air, completing 15 of 22 passes. The Bulldogs had given up just 419 yards passing in the previous 10 games. The Bulldogs’ stout run defense continued its dominance as the Gators were held to minus-12 yards on 25 attempts. Moses, who needed 33 yards to reach 1,000 for the season, managed 14 yards on 12 carries.