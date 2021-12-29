CLARION — Their last turnover-filled matchup that led Redbank Valley to a 22-point win over Union/A-C Valley during the regular season was a doubtful repeat in last Friday night’s District 9 Class 1A Championship game.
However, a blistering 21-0 start before the end of the first quarter that had the Bulldogs on their way to a title game blowout at Clarion University’s Memorial Field didn’t materialize either.
It’s playoff football. Nothing is easy.
As it turned out, the Bulldogs scored just one more touchdown the rest of the way and it was a big one as Ray Shreckengost bulled his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-two inches play at the goal line to set the final at 28-21 with 4:39 left in the game.
Fast start, thrilling finish and a back-to-back championship performance for the Bulldogs who held off a big rally by the Falcon Knights.
Now, it’s on to the PIAA quarterfinals for the 11-1 Bulldogs, who face the same team they beat in last year’s first round at Windber High School. District 5 champion Northern Bedford downed D10 champion Reynolds, 35-22.
“We would never say last year wasn’t legitimate because the kids worked their tails off and if you looked at the teams that we played, we played all the challenging teams,” Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “But to do it over a 10-game season and play 12 football games the way we started the year and to come back and win 11 in a row, it undoubtedly makes it special.”
The decisive drive started at the Bulldogs’ 32 and took 11 plays, including two fourth-down plays. The first conversion came on fourth-and-11 when Tate Minich made a sliding catch of Bryson Bain’s pass just above the turf for a 12-yard gain.
Four plays later on fourth and inches, Shreckengost bulled his way into the end zone.
Tyson Adams booed the extra points and the Bulldogs were able to force Union/A-C Valley on a three-and-out when the Falcon Knights decided to punt on fourth-and-six with 3:26 left. Hoping to get a big defensive stop, they weren’t able to do it and the Bulldogs were able to run the clock out.
One could say that Bryson Bain quarterbacked the win as he completed 19 of 28 passes for a career-high 287 yards, which included a 64-yard laser strike on a TD connection with Marshall on the second play of the game. And senior Gunner Mangiantini came in for the save, quarterbacking the Bulldogs at the end with first-down runs of 14 and 5 yards.
Early on, the game had Mercy Rule written all over it. On the second play of the game, Bain nailed a streaking Marshall down the Falcon Knights sideline for their 64-yard touchdown. Marshall caught six passes for 92 yards, all but one catch coming in the first half.
The Bulldogs outgained the Falcon Knights 384-301. Mangiantini finished with 22 yards on four carries, the only other Bulldog with positive rushing yards. Kahle caught three passes for 70 yards while Minich finished with five receptions for 30 yards.