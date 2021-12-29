CLARION — On a snow-globing night at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium last Friday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs pulled off a handful of firsts.
— After practicing on Thanksgiving for the first time ever the day before, the Bulldogs played on Black Friday … after having school that day likely for the first time thanks to the compacted schedule now at the school due to the teacher’s strike earlier this fall.
— And, they won. The Bulldogs, buoyed by the heroics of senior running back Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost and a bend-but-don’t-break defense, beat District 5 champion Northern Bedford for the second straight year in the PIAA playoffs, 21-14.
— Now, it’s a first-ever trip by any team at Redbank Valley in any sport to the PIAA semifinals this Friday against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
— And, of course, the 12-1 Bulldogs get to play in December … for the first time.
The Bulldogs had to quickly embrace a new game plan without leading running back Ray Shreckengost, who was ruled out for the game due to disciplinary reasons earlier Friday. They turned to the other senior Shreckengost, who shined brightly in the falling, swirling snow.
Shreckengost rushed for a career-high 137 yards on 20 carries. In addition to his go-ahead 47-yard touchdown run nine seconds into the fourth quarter, he started the Bulldogs’ scoring by returning a kickoff 79 yards for a TD after Northern Bedford opened the game with a nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive.
A starting linebacker on defense, Shreckengost had just 55 yards on 22 carries going into the game running the ball.
Shreckengost finished with 99 yards on returns, adding a 20-yard return later, while making five tackles on defense.
“Somebody had to step up and why not me?” Shreckengost told D9and10Sports.com afterward. “It was a lot to take in. It was the first time playing in the snow and none of us had ever done that before. It’s freezing cold. Everyone was trying to stay warm. It was a whole lot. I’m glad we got the job done.
“We made history. It’s the best feeling ever.”
Shreckengost’s 47-yarder put the Bulldogs ahead for good, but the game was far from over. Three straight defensive stands deep in their own territory helped the Bulldogs hold off the Panthers. The game-saving stand came on fourth-and-two at the Bulldogs’ 6 when Bulldogs linebacker Zeldon Fisher tackled Brooks Snider for a 1-yard loss with 41 seconds left in the game.
That capped the final stand of the three as the Bulldogs thwarted a potential scoring drive that started the Panthers’ 37. The Panthers moved the ball with the help of two personal foul calls to move the ball to the Bulldogs’ 6 for a fourth-and-two.
On the previous play from the 13 on fourth down, the Bulldogs were called for a personal foul on a hit to the helmet on an incomplete pass. The replay showed that the Bulldogs’ Chris Marshall’s hit was high on the intended receiver Adam Johnson, but in the shoulder area, but not above that or to the head.
Had Marshall not made the hit to break up the play, Johnson very likely catches the ball for a touchdown.
The flag moved the ball to the 6 with the penalty going half the distance and the Bulldogs’ line, led by Fisher made the decisive stop.