PITTSBURGH — North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium is a multi-use facility, used obviously for football games and other sports conducive to artificial turf.
Unlike most facilities around District 9, there is no track circling the playing field.
There were still plenty of races on the turf last Friday night when the Redbank Valley Bulldogs clashed with WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin for a trip to the PIAA Class 1A Championship game in Hershey.
One was nearly uncontested, and it was a biggie.
With Bishop Canevin knocking on the door and looking like it was primed to take a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, Bulldogs senior safety Chris Marshall stepped up and made the biggest play in the school’s program history.
He actually stepped in front of Crusaders quarterback Jason Cross’s pass at the 2 and raced the length of the field, easily, for what wound up the game-tying points.
“I saw the quarterback eyes to the right saw and I saw (the receiver) coming straight across the middle, read it like a book and I just took off,” Marshall told D9and10Sports.Com.
Marshall’s dash down the field took all the game’s momentum and the Bulldogs never gave it up as they went ahead for good with Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter. Joe Mansfield’s sack of Kole Olszewski in the end zone for a safety set the final at 23-14 with 5:08 remaining.
Yes, the 13-1 Bulldogs clinched a trip to Hersheypark Stadium for a Thursday 1 p.m. kickoff against Bishop Guilfoyle.
The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 less than three minutes into the second quarter, but ran off a 23-0 stretch from there to punch a ticket to the final.
The Bulldogs were outgained 324-233, but they wound up forcing five turnovers and were at least partly the reason the Crusaders (13-2) were whistled for 16 penalties totaling 121 yards. Of those 16 flags, five were holding penalties, one an illegal chop block below the waist and five offsides with three false starts and one delay of game.
“He shifted the momentum,” Gold said of Marshall’s pick-six. “They’re about to score and he takes it back 98 yards. I watched my high school (Franklin) win two state titles and our head coach said that when you get to this point, you have to catch some breaks. They’re on the (11) and about to score and Chris takes it 98 yards. That’s a break.”