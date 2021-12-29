HERSHEY — Bending but not breaking, there the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were, facing a scenario that any high school football team would pay dearly in which to find themselves.
Tie game, 4:38 left on the clock in the fourth quarter of a state final.
Against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle the PIAA Class 1A Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, the Bulldogs managed to tie the game twice. However, the Marauders had all the right answers.
Three plays after the Bulldogs tied the game on Bryson Bain’s second touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock from 39 yards out, the Marauders took the lead for good at 21-14 on Cooper Rother’s 14-yard run with 3:21 remaining.
Redbank Valley’s last-gasp drive — had the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, head coach Blane Gold confirmed he would’ve gone for the win with a two-point conversion — started at its own 41 and two first downs got the Bulldogs to the BG 33.
But BG’s fifth sack of Bain dropped the Bulldogs back to the 40 and after an incomplete pass, Bain’s deep throw down field on fourth-and-17 after he dropped the shotgun snap and scrambled loose to make a play was intercepted by Karson Kiesewetter, who returned the pick nine yards to the BG 18 where they kneeled out the clock.
For the Marauders (11-4), it was their fourth state title and first since a three-peat from 2014-16. The Marauders were playing in their fifth title game in eight years and first since an overtime loss to Farrell in 2019.
The historic season of the Bulldogs — and District 9 for that matter considering it was the first time the district had a team in the final since Smethport losing in Class 1A in 1992 and third time ever — ended at 13-2 after their first loss since Aug. 27 against Keystone.
The Bulldogs were outgained, 176-32, with just two first downs by halftime and still just trailed 7-0.
Kiesewetter was the center of attention all afternoon as his runs out of the shotgun mostly with all 10 of his blockers, including three in the backfield all in front of him. He ran for 128 yards on 30 carries.
BG’s dominance continued in the second quarter, but the Marauders’ 17-play drive to the Bulldogs’ 20 was stopped on downs when Kiesewetter was tackled short of the first down on fourth-and-one.
Another stop and the Bulldogs were still trailing by just one score going into halftime.
Bain’s 39-yard TD pass to Gardlock down the BG sideline to tied things up at the 4:18 mark of the third quarter.
But the BG answers to anything the Bulldogs did on the scoreboard began. Two Kiesewetter runs out of the full-house formation after the ensuing kickoff set up the Bulldogs for what turned out to be a jump pass throw to a wide-open tight end Anthony Cioffari for a 57-yard TD that gave the Marauders the lead again just 91 seconds after the Bulldogs scored.
The Bulldogs’ weren’t done rallying after that play, forcing the Marauders to punt for the only time of the game and starting another game-tying drive at the BG 49 with 7:50 left in the fourth quarter.
On third-and-10 from the Marauders’ 38, the Bulldogs pulled out a trick play. With Bain split left and Chris Marshall lined up at quarterback in shotgun, Marshall took the snap and handed it off to Ashton Kahle who was in motion. Kahle flipped the ball back to Bain who threw it down field to Gardlock again for a 38-yard TD. Tyson Adams delivered another clutch point-after kick and Hersheypark Stadium was buzzing again, especially in the stands filled with an impressive number of Bulldogs fans.
Bain completed 12 of 25 passes for 138 yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle’s game-winning drive started with a 43 yards on a pass from Kiesewetter — he completed 4 of 5 passes for 119 yards — to Rother to the Bulldogs’ 20. The Marauders stuck with Rother, who ran for 6 and then the 14 yards to the end zone with just over three minutes remaining.
Bishop Guilfoyle outgained the Bulldogs, 349-165, and despite running 36 plays to the Bulldogs’ 19 in the first half, it wound up being only a 55-51 edge in plays at the end.
Rother almost reached 100 yards as well for the Marauders, going for 96 on 18 carries. The Marauders ran for 230 yards on 50 attempts.
Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost ran for 47 yards on 12 carries. Gardlock caught four passes overall for 95 yards while Aiden Ortz had three grabs for 30 yards.
Defensively, the Bulldogs’ Marshall was credited for 19 tackles (7 solo, 12 assists) while Zeldon Fisher finished with 13 stops (4 solo, 9 assists). Ashton Kahle (3 solo, 5 assists) and Shreckengost (2 solo, 6 assists) each finished with eight stops.