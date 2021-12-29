NEW BETHLEHEM — Going into last Friday night’s matchup between Elk County Catholic and New Bethlehem looked like it could be a strong matchup between District 9 League Small School South foes.
However, that type of matchup never materialized as the Bulldogs dominated on both sides of the to hand the Crusaders their first loss of the season with a lopsided 51-0 victory on Hall of Fame night.
And while the Crusaders (2-1) were barely able to field a big enough roster — 17 players dressed against the Bulldogs — their game at home this Friday against Port Allegany was canceled due to low numbers because of injuries sustained in the loss to the Bulldogs.
That was announced Tuesday afternoon by ECC Athletic Director Aaron Straub.
Early on, there was no such indication such a rout was on as both defenses ruled the first nine-plus minutes of the game. Everything turned in Redbank Valley’s favor on a special teams play late in the first quarter.
Elk County quarterback Ben Paul attempted a quick kick on a third-and-13 play at his own 8-yard line. He was pressured heavily on the play and wound up kicking the ball straight up in the air before it drifted backwards.
Bulldog Brandon Ross fielded the ball out of the air on the move at the ECC and strolled into the end zone on the short punt return for a score. Marquese Gardlock hauled in a two-point pass from Bryson Bain to make 8-0 with 2:19 left in the quarter.
It was all Redbank Valley from there as the Bulldogs proceeded to score on their next four offensive possessions to build a commanding 37-0 halftime advantage while the defense limited the Crusaders to just two first downs in the opening two quarters. And, one of those came on a Redbank penalty.
That 37-0 halftime lead put the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into effect to start the second half, which proved to be more of the same. The Bulldogs found the end zone on both its third-quarter possessions to make it six scoring drives in a row and a 51-0 lead.
Redbank finished the night with a 438-57 advantage in total yards, with ECC netting 31 of those on one running play late in the first quarter. Otherwise, the Crusaders mustered just 26 yards on its other 36 plays.