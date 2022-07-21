So much happened during the 2021-22 school year in sports at Redbank Valley and Union and a little beyond, that we felt it was worthy for a “for the record” look at what all happened. This is the second part, starting with the winter postseason. Enjoy the review:
SATURDAY, Feb. 19
— Bigger, stronger, faster and the best in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference. That was a major theme in the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ perfect run through their conference foes this season, capped by a 65-41 rout of North Clarion in the KSAC Championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. Their 18th win over KSAC foes this year was the 16th straight victory overall going into the postseason. It’s the first KSAC title ever for the Bulldogs actually. They won a division title in 2015, but lost to Clarion-Limestone in the final before their run to the PIAA quarterfinals. Their lone titles were back in 1991 and 1992 when the league was still called the Clarion County League. Bryson Bain scored 17 points, and Chris Marshall scored 15 points with six assists and five steals.
— The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs won their first KSAC/Clarion County League title since 1993 when it was called the CCL with a 49-40 win over North Clarion. Alivia Huffman scored 21 points with 13 rebounds. Freshman Mylee Harmon poured in 23 points. The Lady Bulldogs beat Union, 65-35, in the semifinals on Feb. 17 as Harmon scored 24 points and Huffman finishing with 15 points.
FRIDAY, Feb. 25
— The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs take another crack at a District 9 Class 3A title after beating Karns City 49-39 in the semifinals at Brookville Area High School. They’ll meet Punxsutawney in the finals after the Lady Chucks routed Moniteau. Redbank Valley’s defense set the tone, forcing 27 Karns City turnovers and 32.5 percent shooting (13-for-40). Alivia Huffman, continuing where she left off in KSAC Championship win against North Clarion when she went for 21 points and 13 rebounds, added another double-double effort with 26 points and 10 rebounds on 8-for-13 shooting from the field and 9-of-13 from the foul line.
— The Union Knights’ basketball team lost 77-64 to Otto-Eldred while the Union Damsels lost 52-22 to the same team in a D9 Class 1A playoff doubleheader in Duke Center. Both Union squads still remain alive for the fifth-place state playoff berth, however.
SATURDAY, Feb. 26
— In the first District 9 Class 2A Wrestling Championships appearance at Clarion University’s Waldo S. Tippin Gymnasium since 2015, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs finished 11th out of 14 teams, qualifying two for regionals in 120-pound runner-up Cole Bish and 126-pound third-placer Ridge Cook.
TUESDAY, March 1
— Moving into the District 9 Class 2A final, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs used an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-32 win over Keystone in the semifinals to earn a finals berth against Ridgway. It was the Bulldogs’ first playoff win in eight years. It was the Bulldogs’ 17th straight win as Bryson Bain scored 15 points.
WEDNESDAY, March 2
— The Union Knights’ basketball season closed with a 48-47 loss at Johnsonburg in a fifth-place semifinal matchup so to speak. The season ended at 12-10. Caden Rainey scored 16 points.
FRIDAY, March 4
— Falling just short of a District 9 title, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs dropped a tight 41-38 decision to Ridgway in the Class 2A final at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. The Elkers held the Bulldogs to their second lowest point output of the season in the tight game. Chris Marshall scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, who still advance to the state tournament, opening with District 6’s West Shamokin.
SATURDAY, March 5
— Trailing by two points midway through the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs put together an impressive 14-0 run to finish the game and beat longtime D9 power Punxsutawney for the District 9 Class 3A title Saturday afternoon at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium. So from a 40-38 deficit to a 52-40 lead by the time the final horn sounded and it was the Lady Bulldogs’ second title in three years while it ended a streak of eight straight D9 titles for the Lady Chucks. Mylee Harmon came off the bench for the Bulldogs and had a game-high 23 points while Madison Foringer had a double-double of 12 points and 13 boards.
— Redbank Valley’s regional wrestling qualifiers Cole Bish and Ridge Cook came up shy of earning a trip to states. Bish went 2-3 while Cook was 2-2.
— The Union Damsels’ basketball season came to an end in the D9 Class 1A fifth-place game in a 58-50 loss to DuBois Central Catholic. The Damsels finished 14-9. Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle each scored 24 and 20 points respectively with Logue finishing her career with 1,391 points.
— Evie Bliss, the junior home-schooler in the Union School District, captured two titles at the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships at Clearfield Area High School. Bliss won both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races, securing her a trip to the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University.
TUESDAY, March 8
— The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs’ season ended with a first-round state playoff loss to Laurel in a 49-44 loss on their own home floor. The season ended at 22-5 for the Lady Bulldogs, who got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Alivia Huffman, who was named KSAC MVP this week as well.
— In addition to Alivia Huffman’s MVP honors for KSAC basketball, her teammate Mylee Harmon, Madison Foringer and Caylen Rearick all earned KSAC honors as a First, Second and Third Team pick respectively. Union’s Dominika Logue and Keria Croyle were First and Third Team selections. For the boys, Redbank Valley’s Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall were First-Teamers while Marquese Gardlock was a Second Team pick. Union’s Caden Rainey also garnered First Team recognition.
WEDNESDAY, March 9
— Marquese Gardlock scored 24 points and helped lead the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to a state-playoff opening 58-31 win over West Shamokin at Clarion University. The Bulldogs get Kennedy Catholic Saturday in the second round at Armstrong High School in Kittanning.
FRIDAY, March 11
— Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick’s breakthrough high jump indoor season culminated with an All-American finish at last weekend’s NCAA Division III Championships held at JDL Fast Track. The former Redbank Valley standout and sophomore at Behrend cleared 6 feet, 8 inches, landing him in a tie for fifth place with Harry Rienecker-Found of Tufts. Five jumpers in all cleared 6-8, including Hetrick’s teammate Brady Smith who wound up finishing third with less misses.
SATURDAY, March 12
— Down by as many as 12 points early in the fourth quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs climbed to within two points of District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic only to come up short in a season-ending 61-56 loss to the Golden Eagles of Sharon in their PIAA Class 2A second-round game at Armstrong High School. Owen Clouse led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Gardlock scored 13 points while Chris Marshall finished with 10 points. Mason Clouse scored eight points while Bryson Bain had seven points and 10 rebounds. Marshall and Bain finished with 1,339 and 1,277 career points respectively while the season finished at 23-5.
SATURDAY, March 19
Qualifying after winning District 9 titles in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyles as unattached swimmer representing Union, Evie Bliss wound up grabbing an all-state honorable mention finish in the 200 freestyle with a 14th-place finish while finishing 19th in the 500 freestyle at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University. The top 16 finishers in the preliminary round qualify for the finals or consolation final.
WEDNESDAY, March 31
— Several Redbank Valley and Union basketball players were recognized in the postseason awards announced by D9and10Sports.Com. For the girls, District 9 Class 3A champion Redbank Valley placed three players on one of the three All-District 9 squads with freshman Mylee Harmon was named Rookie of the Year. Junior Alivia Huffman was a First Team selection. Harmon also earned a Second Team. Senior Madison Foringer was a Third Team pick while Union seniors Dominika Logue and Keira Croyle were also named to the Second and Third teams respectively. For the boys, Redbank Valley’s Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall, and Union’s Caden Rainey were second team selections.
TUESDAY, April 5
— Five district-qualifying performances including a whopper of a throw from returning state medalist Cam Wagner highlighted Redbank Valley’s track and field sweep of visiting Cranberry. The junior Wagner, a returning state medalist with a fourth-place finish in the discus, debuted with throws all over 150 feet in last week’s opener at Armstrong in much colder conditions. He hiked that up a bit against Cranberry with a personal-best toss of 160 feet, 10 inches which still remains No. 2 on the team’s honor roll behind the 2007 state-medaling mark of Dan Jordan’s toss of 167 feet, 3 inches. As per pa.milesplit.com, Wagner’s toss ranks No. 2 in the state in the early going in Class 2A.
FRIDAY, April 8
— Three Redbank Valley Bulldogs pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter against the host Rovers on the newly turfed infield in a 11-0 decision. Bryson Bain started and threw the first two innings with no walks or strikeouts, Carrier went the next two with a walk and two strikeouts and Cam Wagner struck out one and walked one in his single inning.
THURSDAY, April 21
— In a rare tripleheader, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights baseball team pulled out of Butler’s Pullman Park with three wins last week on the same day against Forest Area and then Keystone. The Falcon Knights swept the winless Forest Fires, 24-0 and 16-2, both of them in four innings, before finishing off a three-game sweep with an 8-5 win over Keystone.
SATURDAY, April 23
— At the rescheduled DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational, Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner broke the Bulldogs’ team record in the discus with a hefty throw of 169 feet, 5 inches. That eclipsed Dan Jordan’s 2007 mark of 167 feet, 3 inches. The D9 champion and fourth-place medalist last year, Wagner’s best throw came out of the weekend ranked No. 2 in the state behind Wyomissing Area’s J’Ven Williams. Redbank Valley won two other events with Marquese Gardlock in the 110-meter hurdles and Mackenna Rankin in the pole vault. Alivia Huffman threw a career-best 117 feet, 3 inches to finish second in the javelin.
SATURDAY, April 30
— Not only did Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon win both the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the City of Hermitage Invitational hosted at Hickory High School, Harmon broke both team records in the process. Her 200 dash time of 26.43 bested the 2017 record set by Katlynn Traister (26.64) and her 400 finish bested a 20-year-old record set by Tiffany Gourley back in 2002 of 1:00.34. Cam Wagner turned in two runner-up finishes in the discus (151 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (47 feet, 3 3/4 inches). Wagner actually tied for first in the discus with Slippery Rock’s Seaton Wozniak, but Wozniak edged Wagner by inches on the next-best-throw tiebreaker. Aiden Ortz was second in the long jump with a personal-best 21 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
THURSDAY, May 5
— Redbank Valley’s Mylee Harmon cleared 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump in their dual meet against Brookville, surpassing the team mark set in 1995 and 2009 by one inch. Aiden Ortz broke the boys’ record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 11 inches, topping a 2009 mark of 21 feet, 3 3/4 inches set by Doug Bish.
TUESDAY, May 10
— Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith broke his own school record in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches during a tri-meet with Keystone and Cranberry.
THURSDAY, May 12
— Two meet records were shattered Thursday at the annual Redbank Valley Invitational, the final event of the regular season which drew several area teams including the hosts and Union/A-C Valley. Union/A-C Valley’s Hayden Smith, who per milesplit.com’s rankings went into the invite with the best high jump mark in the state among Class 2A jumpers this year, went two inches higher at 6 feet, 9 inches and topped the meet record also by two inches which was set by Brookville’s Vinny Dougherty back in 2010. Another big win from Union/ACV came from Evie Bliss, who went 136 feet, 2 inches to win the javelin edging Redbank Valley’s Alivia Huffman’s best-ever throw of 132 feet, 11 inches. Dawson Camper won the shot put for the Falcon Knights with a toss of 49 feet, 3 1/2 inches while Sam Morganti won the 400 dash in 52.32 seconds. Redbank Valley picked up five wins, getting a double-win from freshman Mylee Harmon in the 200 (26.43) and 400 (1:00.03, bettering her own school record) dashes and Claire Henry cleared 9 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault. The boys had Cam Wagner win the discus (160 feet), Aiden Ortz the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches) and Joe Mansfield in the triple jump (43 feet, 3 inches).
WEDNESDAY, May 18
— One day after playing a game that didn’t count in the KSAC standings — a 15-5 Redbank Valley baseball rout of Moniteau — it was Moniteau that won the game that decided the conference title in a 7-1 win over the Bulldogs at Pullman Park.
FRIDAY, May 20
— In a performance for the ages, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay of Reagan Beamer, Ryleigh Smathers, Alexandra Shoemaker and Mylee Harmon raced from last to second place to secure the team’s first-ever D9 team title at the Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Brookville Area High School. It was Harmon who won the MVP award for scoring the most point in the girls’ meet as she won the high jump in the rain, clearing 5 feet, then took the 200 and 400 dashes (25.92 and 58.73, both marks besting her own school records again), before closing the night with another 58 split in the 4x400. Sophomore Claire Henry won the Lady Bulldogs’ other title, repeating her D9 championship in the pole vault after clearing 9 feet, 6 inches. The Lady Bulldogs other state qualifier is senior Madison Foringer who placed second in the discus with a toss of 106 feet, 7 inches. Also for the girls, Union/A-C Valley’s Baylee Blauser shined bright as well as she won three D9 titles in the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Evie Bliss was second in the javelin to secure a state berth.
— Crowning one champion and qualifying six athletes in five events for this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs turned in a fourth-place finish at last Friday’s District 9 Championships. The Bulldogs’ championship performance came from junior Aiden Ortz, who broke his own school record in the long jump by winning with a leap of 21 feet, 11 1/4 inches. Ortz was also part of the state-qualifying runner-up 4x100-meter relay with sophomore Ashton Kahle, and seniors Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield. Kahle also punched his ticket to Shippensburg University with a runner-up finish in the 100 dash. Returning state medalist junior Cam Wagner was denied a second D9 title in the discus, but advances with a runner-up finish as does his sophomore teammate Brayden Delp in the shot put. Union/ACV Falcon Knights captured three district titles, including a repeat performance by Union sophomore Hayden Smith in a rainy high jump event early in the meet. He’s seeded third for states. Also from Union, junior Landon Chalmers edged the Bulldogs’ Wagner by just over two feet and is seeded third at states. Union sophomore Dawson Camper won the shot put by 8 1/4 inches over Redbank Valley’s Delp.
TUESDAY, May 24
— The Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened the District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs with a 6-1 win at Curwensville. Meanwhile in Class 1A, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights were ousted by Clarion-Limestone in a 5-3 setback. The Falcon Knights’ first co-operative season ended at 9-9.
THURSDAY, May 26
— Trailing 2-0 going into its last at-bat, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team rallied for three runs and beat Karns City 3-2 in the District 9 Class 2A semifinals at Punxsutawney High School.
FRIDAY, May 27
— At the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University, Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner claimed his second state medal in the discus, improving on last year’s finish with a third-place medal. The Bulldogs’ Wagner saved his best for last with a toss of 162 feet, 5 inches to jump from fifth place to third. Two Bulldogs narrowly either missed a medal or a berth to the finals. Junior Aiden Ortz made the finals in the long jump in the Friday morning session as the ninth seed with his best jump of the day in the second round of the preliminaries with a leap of 21 feet, 2 inches. Then in the finals, Ortz couldn’t better his prelim mark and stayed right where he was. Junior Brayden Delp just missed making the nine-thrower final in the shot put, finishing 10th with a career-best toss of 48 9 1/4 inches. Sophomore Ashton Kahle wound up 26th in the 100 dash (11.58). Then the 4x100 relay of Ortz, Kahle, and seniors Jacob Kundick and Joe Mansfield finished 22nd in 44.84 seconds.
— Two state champions and one runner-up within 45 minutes of each other at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships was a combination hard to believe for the first-year co-operative program between Union and A-C Valley. But that’s exactly what happened as Union sophomore Hayden Smith came out of Heiges Field House with a high jump title and A-C Valley senior Baylee Blauser won the long jump title and nearly the same time. Then a little later, junior Evie Bliss walked up from the javelin after earning a silver medal. Both schools had combined for three state titles in their program’s histories going into this year and copped two and nearly a third within a very short time. For Smith, it was a crazy ride considering the event was moved inside after the skies cleared following a nearly two-hour delay for weather. The wet runway area was too wet to deal with, thus the move to an inside venue was made. Smith had no shoes, but borrowed the right size of Nike running shoes from Bliss’ dad Casey and dominated. Smith cleared heights on first tries at 5-10, 6 feet, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and then 6-5 to clinch the title after runner-up Vincent Rupp failed on three tries at 6-5. Smith tried to clear 6-10 and came close, but failed on all three tries. Blauser won a state medal as a freshman way back in 2019 when she finished eighth in the long jump. No meet due to COVID in 2020 was followed by last year’s injury-marred postseason that still saw her get to states with a D9 runner-up finish in the long jump where she finished 10th. This time around, she proved she was the jumper to beat the long jump on Friday as she ripped off three 18-foot jumps, her best mark coming on the second jump of the prelims at 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches. For Bliss, it couldn’t have started any worse with a stumbling finish on her first throw going just 67 feet, 4 inches. She went to 100-7 and then had to throw a 119-7 to earn the final ninth spot for the finals. The improvement continued with a 128-2 in the finals opening throw before her second-place throw of 140 feet, 11 inches nearly knocked off defending champion and eventual winner again in Fort LeBoeuf’s Audrey Friedman’s mark of 142 feet, 9 inches.
— Former Redbank Valley standout and Penn State-Behrend high jumper Sam Hetrick claimed his second All-American finish of the season at the NCAA Division III Championships when he finished eighth last Friday at SPIRE Institute. After finishing fifth at indoor nationals this March after clearing 6 feet, 8 inches, Hetrick followed that up by clearing 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches last week to claim an eighth-place medal.
SATURDAY, May 28
— Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon did the unthinkable at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University. Back in fifth place with 150 meters to go in the Class 2A 400-meter final, Harmon caught the field and edged Montoursville senior Lily Saul at the line. Harmon’s remarkable last 30 meters caught not only Laurel’s Tori Atkins, who finished third, but ran down Saul who appeared to be headed to the win. However, Saul somehow ran out of fuel and stumbled over the last 30 meters and fell at the line, barely getting over before Atkins. Winning time for Harmon? Another career-best 57.15 seconds and a gold medal. She finished ninth in the 200 dash and 22nd in the high jump as well at Shippensburg.