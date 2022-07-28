Here is the last part of the 2021-22 Leader-Vindicator high school sports season in review. There were plenty of highlights. Here was how it ended earlier this spring:
MONDAY, May 30
— After falling behind 7-0 after four innings, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team rallied back to within two runs, but lost 9-5 to Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game at Showers Field in DuBois. The Bulldogs still have a chance to make the state playoffs, advancing to a play-in matchup with District 3’s Camp Hill.
WEDNESDAY, June 1
— The wild playoff ride began for Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team, which earned a state playoff spot with a 7-6 win in eight innings over District 3 runner-up Camp Hill. It was a play-in game for the teams that both lost in their district final. At Mount Aloysius College, the Bulldogs trailed 4-3 going into the sixth inning, scored three runs and then saw Camp Hill rally for two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extras. Then in the top of the eighth, the Bulldogs scored the go-ahead and winning run. Bryson Bain walked, moved to second on Breckin Minich’s single and scored on Ty Carrier’s single.
MONDAY, June 6
— In the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ PIAA Class 2A state baseball playoff opener against unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic at Norwin High School, senior pitcher Bryson Bain left the first inning trailing 1-0 with a hefty pitch count of 31. Seven innings later, the previously unbeaten Eagles were still sitting on one run and just one hit as the Bulldogs scored runs in the fourth and top of the eighth innings compliments of Bain run-scoring singles in a 2-1 win, the program’s biggest victory to date. Next up for the 14-6 Bulldogs is WPIAL fourth-placer Burgettstown, which ironically ousted the team that beat the Bulldogs in the D9 final on Memorial Day. The Blue Devils edged the Johnsonburg 6-5 in St. Marys. It’s the second time a Redbank Valley team eliminated a WPIAL champion in the state playoffs. Bain was the quarterback last fall on the other Bulldogs team that did it against Canevin on the Bulldogs’ way to the state football final.
THURSDAY, June 9
— Down two runs late, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs had a chance in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. But stranding the tying runs on second and third after Burgettstown starter Nathan Klodowski whiffed Peyton Rearick, Owen Clouse and Tyler Hetrick to end the game, the Bulldogs lost 6-4 at Slippery Rock’s Jack Critchfield Park. The Bulldogs’ season ended at 14-7. “Our goal every year is to get our team to the point that we think we can get the furthest they can,” said Craig Hibell. “Sitting in the dugout after losing to Johnsonburg, I didn’t know what the next step was. Obviously, a play-in game victory and a state victory was a little bit of icing on the cake for us and we’re happy to be here, but at the moment, obviously, there’s a bad taste in our mouth.”