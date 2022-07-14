So much happened during the 2021-22 school year in sports at Redbank Valley and Union and a little beyond, that we felt it was worthy for a “for the record” look at what all happened. This will be a multi-part story. Why? Because so much happened. Enjoy the review:
FRIDAY, Aug. 27
— Redbank Valley’s football season started off with a loss, its only setback until the state final when the Bulldogs were edged 22-20 at Keystone. The Panthers did not score an offensive point, returning two interceptions and one kickoff for touchdowns.
— Also for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights, the season started off with a loss, 28-20, at Brockway. The Rovers started the game with a 21-0 lead.
FRIDAY, Sept. 3
— Redbank Valley’s 59-6 win over Otto-Eldred helped shake off the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss. Aiden Ortz’s 77-yard kick return for a TD made in ESPN’s Sports Center’s No. 10 Play of the Day Saturday morning.
— Despite dressing just 18 players, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights blasted Sheffield, 77-0. Dawson Camper scored four touchdowns in the team’s first win.
THURSDAY, Sept. 9
— The Redbank Valley volleyball team improved to 3-0 with a three-set win at Brookville. However, its match at home against Clarion on Sept. 14 was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns at New Bethlehem.
FRIDAY, Sept. 10
— Redbank Valley won its football game in a 51-0 rout of Elk County Catholic while Union/A-C Valley had its Thursday trip to Renovo against Bucktail canceled because of low player numbers for the Bucks.
SATURDAY, Sept. 11
— The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team blanked Oil City, 12-0, as Quinn Fricko put in three goals with an assist.
MONDAY, Sept. 13
— The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team routed Keystone, 12-1. Owen Clouse would start his goal-scoring barrage of a season with three goals and an assist.
FRIDAY, Sept. 17
— Two blowout wins in football, Redbank Valley 55-6 over Sheffield and Union/ACV 42-0 over Otto-Eldred.
MONDAY, Sept. 20
— Owen Clouse scored all of his team’s seven goals in a 7-4 Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer win over Punxsutawney.
FRIDAY, Sept. 24
— Two more routs for football as Redbank Valley routed Brockway, 51-0, and Union/ACV 41-0 over Elk County Catholic in a game stopped at halftime due to ECC’s lack of available players to put on the field.
MONDAY, Sept. 27
— Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team beat Keystone in four sets, improving to 3-1.
TUESDAY, Sept. 28
— The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team routed Keystone, 21-0. Eleven different players scored goals.
THURSDAY, Sept. 30
— Union/A-C Valley traveled to Knox for a Thursday night matchup and after the Falcon Knights trailed 8-6 at halftime, they scored 35 unanswered points in the second half. Dawson Camper ran for 225 yards and scored three touchdowns.
FRIDAY, Oct. 1
— Redbank Valley downed Smethport, 27-6, for its seventh straight victory.
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
— Both Redbank Valley and Union/ACV football notched football wins, the Falcon Knights’ 26-24 win over Keystone dealing the Panthers their first loss after trailing 18-0. The Bulldogs routed Bucktail, 49-6.
TUESDAY, Oct. 12
— Redbank Valley swept Union on Pink Night in volleyball. Alivia Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs with six kills.
THURSDAY, Oct. 14
— In its second straight Thursday night football matchup, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights won at Cameron County, 20-6, scoring the final three touchdowns after trailing 6-0 in the first half.
FRIDAY, Oct. 15
— Another rout for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, who won their seventh straight football game, 52-6, over Coudersport. It’s the seventh straight win for the Bulldogs.
FRIDAY, Oct. 22
— Forcing eight turnovers, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs beat Union/A-C Valley, 28-6, for their eighth straight win.
TUESDAY, Oct. 26
— The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team’s playoff run ended at one game with a 6-2 loss at Kane in the D9 Class 1A playoffs, ending the Bulldogs’ season at 10-8. Sophomore Owen Clouse scored both goals, finishing his season with a team-record 39 goals, surpassing the old mark owned by Keith Ochs who scored 32 goals in 2001.
FRIDAY, Oct. 29
— It was another double rout week for the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams as the Bulldogs beat Punxsutawney, 40-14, while the Falcon Knights blanked Coudersport, 51-0. That sets up the postseason for both teams in Class 1A as the Bulldogs earned a first-round bye and the Falcon Knights earned the No. 2 seed and host Cameron County next week.
MONDAY, Nov. 1
— Four Redbank Valley soccer players earned all-conference honors in the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League — sophomore Owen Clouse and senior Tyson Adams for the boys and seniors Quinn Fricko and Raegen Beamer for the girls,
TUESDAY, Nov. 2
— Redbank Valley started its defense of its D9 Class 2A volleyball title with a three-set win over Brookville. The Lady Bulldogs meet Keystone in the final at A-C Valley. Alivia Huffman had 17 kills against Brookville.
THURSDAY, Nov. 4
— Denying the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs a second straight D9 Class 2A volleyball title, Keystone swept it sway to its first title since 1992 with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 win. It was the third matchup of the season between the teams with them splitting the first two. The third, however, was the charm for the Lady Panthers who earned a state berth against District 5’s Bedford.
FRIDAY, Nov. 5
— For the first time ever, the Union/A-C Valley football co-operative program won a District 9 playoff game, opening the Class 1A playoffs with a 31-6 win over Cameron County at Vidunas Stadium in Rimersburg. The visiting Red Raiders scored first, but it was all Falcon Knights from there with 31 unanswered points. Five different players scored touchdowns as Bailey Crissman threw TD passes to Ryan Cooper and Dawson Camper. Next up for the Falcon Knights are the Smethport Hubbers while idle Redbank Valley gets Port Allegany, which beat Keystone 14-12.
FRIDAY, Nov. 12
— Trailing 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs took a big breath, didn’t panic and handed the ball to workhorse Ray Shreckengost. As it turned out, the visiting Port Allegany Gators didn’t score again as Shreckengost ran for a career-high 200 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns while quarterback Bryson Bain threw for 177 yards and two scores in a 35-14 win last Friday night. The win put the 10-1 Bulldogs in their third straight District 9 Class 1A Championship game against next-door neighbor Union/A-C Valley, which advanced with a 14-8 win over Smethport. Caden Rainey scored on a 5-yard run with 3:59 left in the second quarter and the Falcon Knights went up 14-0 on Mikey Card’s 25-yard TD run at the 3:40 mark of the third quarter. Smethport made it interesting on Noah Lent’s 35-yard TD pass to Alex Ognen on the first play of the fourth quarter followed by Lent’s two-point pass to Brandon Higley. But the Falcon Knights held Smethport off on its final two possessions, including Dawson Camper’s interception and short return near midfield with 1:07 left in the game.
MONDAY, Nov. 15
— While Keystone took home the District 9 League’s Small School South Division title, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley did quite well in the all-conference voting with the teams being recently released. The Bulldogs and Falcon Knights combined to land five of the six major awards. Then on the all-star team itself, Redbank Valley had eight players earn nine spots while Union/ACV net 10 spots with seven players. The major awards went to Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman (Coach of the Year) and his players Landon Chalmers (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Carter Terwint (Defensive Player of the Year) while Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield (Defensive Lineman of the Year) and Bryson Bain (Co-Offensive Player of the Year) were headliners. The Bulldogs’ senior Marquese Gardlock was a double-winner with spots at receiver and cornerback.
— Five area athletes were recognized in the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s fall sports all-conference teams that were announced last week. Redbank Valley had two volleyball players while Union had three named to the volleyball and cross country teams. For the Lady Bulldogs in volleyball, Alivia Huffman was a first team selection and Caylen Rearick a second-teamer. Union’s Dominika Logue earned second team all-conference honors in volleyball while in cross country, Payton Johnston was a second-teamer for A-C Valley/Union boys and Drew Whitcomb was a second-team pick on the girls.
FRIDAY, Nov. 19
— It was a fast start, thrilling finish and a back-to-back championship performance for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, who held off a big rally by the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights in a 28-21 win at Clarion University. The Bulldogs led 21-0 by the end of the first quarter, but scored just one more time and it turned out to be the tie-breaking score as Ray Shreckengost bulled his way into the end zone on a fourth-and-two inches play at the goal line to set the final at 28-21 with 4:39 left in the game. Now, it’s on to the PIAA quarterfinals for the 11-1 Bulldogs, who face the same team they beat in last year’s first round at Windber High School. District 5 champion Northern Bedford downed D10 champion Reynolds, 35-22.
FRIDAY, Nov. 26
The Bulldogs, buoyed by the heroics of senior running back Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost and a bend-but-don’t-break defense, beat District 5 champion Northern Bedford for the second straight year in the PIAA playoffs, 21-14. Now, it’s a first-ever trip by any team at Redbank Valley in any sport to the PIAA semifinals this Friday against WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin at North Hills High School’s Martorelli Stadium starting at 7 p.m. And, of course, the 12-1 Bulldogs get to play in December for the first time. Shreckengost rushed for a career-high 137 yards on 20 carries. In addition to his go-ahead 47-yard touchdown run nine seconds into the fourth quarter, he started the Bulldogs’ scoring by returning a kickoff 79 yards for a TD after Northern Bedford opened the game with a nine-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Shreckengost’s 47-yarder put the Bulldogs ahead for good, but the game was far from over. Three straight defensive stands deep in their own territory helped the Bulldogs hold off the Panthers. The game-saving stand came on fourth-and-two at the Bulldogs’ 6 when Bulldogs linebacker Zeldon Fisher tackled Brooks Snider for a 1-yard loss with 41 seconds left in the game.
FRIDAY, Dec. 3
— With Bishop Canevin knocking on the door and looking like it was primed to take a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, Bulldogs senior safety Chris Marshall stepped up and made the biggest play in the school’s program history. He actually stepped in front of Crusaders quarterback Jason Cross’s pass at the 2 and raced the length of the field, easily, for what wound up the game-tying points. Marshall’s dash down the field took all the game’s momentum and the Bulldogs never gave it up as they went ahead for good with Brenden “Boo” Shreckengost’s 1-yard touchdown run with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter. Joe Mansfield’s sack of Kole Olszewski in the end zone for a safety set the final at 23-14 with 5:08 remaining. The 13-1 Bulldogs clinched a trip to Hersheypark Stadium for a state final showdown with Bishop Guilfoyle. The Bulldogs trailed 14-0 less than three minutes into the second quarter, but ran off a 23-0 stretch from there to punch a ticket to the final. “It just such a testament to these kids,” said an overjoyed Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team was just the third D9 team to win a playoff game against a WPIAL squad in the 22 tries in the 34-year history of the PIAA state playoffs. The Bulldogs were outgained 324-233, but they wound up forcing five turnovers and were at least partly the reason the Crusaders (13-2) were whistled for 16 penalties totaling 121 yards. Of those 16 flags, five were holding penalties, one an illegal chop block below the waist and five offsides with three false starts and one delay of game.
THURSDAY, Dec. 9
— Bending but not breaking, there the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were, facing a scenario that any high school football team would pay dearly in which to find themselves. Tie game, 4:38 left on the clock in the fourth quarter of a state final. Against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle in last Thursday afternoon’s PIAA Class 1A Championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, the Bulldogs managed to tie the game twice. However, the Marauders had all the right answers.
Three plays after the Bulldogs tied the game on Bryson Bain’s second touchdown pass to Marquese Gardlock from 39 yards out, the Marauders took the lead for good at 21-14 on Cooper Rother’s 14-yard run with 3:21 remaining. Redbank Valley’s last-gasp drive — had the Bulldogs scored a touchdown, head coach Blane Gold confirmed he would’ve gone for the win with a two-point conversion — started at its own 41 and two first downs got the Bulldogs to the BG 33. But BG’s fifth sack of Bain dropped the Bulldogs back to the 40 and after an incomplete pass, Bain’s deep throw down field on fourth-and-17 after he dropped the shotgun snap and scrambled loose to make a play was intercepted by Karson Kiesewetter, who returned the pick nine yards to the BG 18 where they kneeled out the clock. For the Marauders (11-4), it was their fourth state title and first since a three-peat from 2014-16. The Marauders were playing in their fifth title game in eight years and first since an overtime loss to Farrell in 2019. The historical season for the Bulldogs — and District 9 for that matter considering it was the first time the district had a team in the final since Smethport losing in Class 1A in 1992 and third time ever — ended at 13-2 after their first loss since Aug. 27 against Keystone.
FRIDAY, Dec. 10
— One day after the football season ended for Redbank Valley in Hershey, the winter sports schedule got started. The Bulldogs, with a handful of football players in action in their own tip-off tournament, beat Jamestown, 58-44. Then on Saturday, the Bulldogs dropped a 55-39 decision to Bishop McCort in the championship game.
— The Union Damsels basketball team started its season with a 46-39 loss at home to Elk County Catholic.
SATURDAY, Dec. 11
— While it wasn’t a championship format, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team finished off a 2-0 weekend at the Franklin Tip-Off Tournament with a 67-8 rout of Iroquois. Friday, the Lady Bulldogs opened with a 46-34 win over host Franklin.
— The Union Knights basketball team finished 1-1 in its opening weekend at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, beating Brockway 51-32 in the consolation game to take third. Friday, the Knights lost 54-36 to eventual champion and host Brookville.
— The Redbank Valley wrestlers placed one in the top six at the Hickory Tournament as Daniel Evans finished fifth at 113 pounds.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15
— A 1,000 points times two in just a minute, 43 seconds. If it sounds like it is something out of a movie, it is because the entire last week and a half have seemingly been right out of a movie for Redbank Valley athletics. It started with the Bulldogs becoming the first District 9 team to reach a PIAA football championship game in 29 years. It ended with the wrestling program winning its 600th match. And in between, believe it or not, might have been the most impressive feat. In a rout of Cranberry, Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall did something so rare that only two other instances of it happening in District 9 history can be found. They both scored their 1,000th career point in the same game, 1:43 a part. Bain entered the game needing 12 points to become the eighth Redbank Valley boys’ player and just the third this century to reach 1,000 points. It didn’t take him long, as the senior sharpshooter accomplished the task on a breakaway layup with 6:54 to play in the first half. Marshall came into the night needing 16 points to also hit 1,000. He took care of 11 of those in the first quarter before allowing Bain to finish his quest first.
SATURDAY, Dec. 18
— While it took parts of 72 seasons to compile the first 599 wins for the Redbank Valley wrestling program, No. 600 took just 14 minutes at the Redbank Valley Duals. In their final match of the day in a round-robin formatted event that included nine teams, the Bulldogs outpointed Punxsutawney for a 42-36 win. Yes, 14 minutes since the Chucks forfeited five weights at 106, 113, 126, 132 and 138 pounds while the Bulldogs had to give away six points at 189. In the other seven bouts, the Chucks won five of the seven matchups. The win capped a 4-1 day for the Bulldogs, who lost their only match to Kane (42-36) while beating Bradford (39-36), Titusville (36-33) and Ridgway (60-18). Not only does did the win hike the team’s all-time mark to 600-318-9, but it also put its head coach Mike Kundick’s win-loss record at 207-102, or exactly the same win total as his late father Ben who compiled a 207-73-1 record in 22 seasons.
MONDAY, Dec. 20
— Both the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley football teams were well-represented and recognized in the annual D9and10Sports.Com District 9 football awards posted this week. Redbank Valley senior Chris Marshall was named the Jim Kelly Player of the Year, head coach Blane Gold Coach of the Year and Jason Kundick Assistant Coach of the Year. On the All-District 9 team were Redbank Valley’s Marshall (receiver and defensive back), Kolby Barrett (offensive line) and Joe Mansfield (defensive line), and Union/ACV’s Landon Chalmers (defensive line), Carter Terwint (linebacker), Skyler Roxbury (defensive back) and Caden Rainey (return specialist).
TUESDAY, Dec. 21
— Extending its record to 5-0 to start the season, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketball team beat visiting Karns City, 52-45. A balanced scoring effort of four players in double figures sparked the Lady Bulldogs with Madison Foringer scoring 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half. Caylen Rearick, Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon each scored 10 points.
TUESDAY, Dec. 28
— Not surprisingly, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team’s charge to a state finals appearance earlier this month caught the attention of at least one all-state publication. The PA Sports Writers announced their Class 1A in which the Bulldogs landed some significant awards. Head coach Blane Gold shared the Coach of the Year award with state champion Bishop Guilfoyle’s head coach Justin Wheeler while three of Gold’s senior players got all-state nods — quarterback Bryson Bain, defensive lineman Joe Mansfield and defensive back Chris Marshall.
THURSDAY, Jan. 6
In search of a signature win, the Union Damsels basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to beat previously unbeaten North Clarion, 48-44, on the road. The victory snapped North Clarion’s 49-game conference win streak while handing the She-Wolves their first in-conference defeat in exactly six years –the last one was Jan. 6, 2016, to Karns City. The Damsels made it seven straight wins with a 47-40 win at Karns City on Jan. 10.
THURSDAY, Jan. 13
— With his brother and fellow 1,000-point scorer Cole Morris in attendance after making the flight from his home in Florida, Caden Rainey became the 12th player in Union Knights basketball history to score 1,000 career points when he netted 14 in their tough 59-56 loss at Keystone Thursday, Jan. 13. Rainey’s milestone came 1:11 into the fourth quarter on a driving layup.
MONDAY, Jan. 17
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team will indeed be able to defend its last two District 9 Class A championships. By virtue of an accepted appeal on the PIAA’s initial moving the Bulldogs up to Class AA for the next cycle starting this fall, the Bulldogs won’t bump up because they did not have enough transfers over the past two years to merit the move. The note from PIAA Executive director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi was simple: “The Executive Staff is accepting of the source documents for the nine students and approve your appeal. Therefore, the Redbank Valley HS classification will be in AA in the sport of football for the 2022-23 and 2023-04 school years.”
SATURDAY, Jan. 22
— Former Redbank Valley Bulldogs standout and Penn State Behrend sophomore Sam Hetrick turned in a big performance at last Saturday’s Houghton’s Highlander Track and Field Invitational. Hetrick won the high jump, clearing a personal-best 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches. That mark went into the week ranked No. 2 in the nation among NCAA Division III athletes.
MONDAY, Jan. 31
— So far in 2022, nothing has gone wrong for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs. Monday’s 69-39 Senior Night rout of District 6’s Homer-Center ran the Bulldogs’ calendar record to 7-0. They lost their last game of the 2021 calendar in a 57-37 setback to Slippery Rock at the Freeport Tournament. Since then, the basketball legs appear to be back and strong for the Bulldogs who shook off a 5-3 start and are rolling through the KSAC schedule.
SATURDAY, Feb. 5
— Former Redbank Valley standout Sam Hetrick continues to dazzle in the high jump event for the Penn State Behrend men’s indoor track and field team this winter. At the Ashland Jud Light Giver Open Collegiate Indoor at Ashland University, Hetrick cleared the bar at a whopping 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches to win the event. Hetrick cleared his career-best mark on his third try. That height landed him in the No. 2 spot in NCAA Division III so far this winter, only trailing St. John Fisher’s Kyle Rollins’ mark of 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches cleared back in December.
MONDAY, Feb. 7
— Mylee Harmon had a career night at the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs kept their perfect season going against KSAC opponents this year. The freshman guard Harmon netted a career-high 27 points in Monday’s 52-37 win at Union. It was a non-divisional KSAC game, but the Lady Bulldogs did improve to 14-4 overall and 11-0 against KSAC foes.
THURSDAY, Feb. 17
— The Redbank Valley wrestling team finished up its dual schedule with a 49-21 loss at Brockway, closing the dual meet part of the season with a 10-10 mark.