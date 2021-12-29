SHEFFIELD — Ashton Kahle scored twice before the offense ever touched the ball Saturday, as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs defeated Sheffield 55-6.
Kahle’s touchdowns were on punt returns of 48 and 45 yards and the Bulldogs were on their way to a 34-0 lead after just one quarter.
They were up 48-0 by halftime and scored their final points on Cam Wagner’s 13-yard TD pass to Gunner Mangiantini with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.
The first quarter continued to go the Bulldogs way as their offense finally took the field with just under seven minutes to play after recovering a Sheffield fumble. It took just one play for quarterback Bryson Bain to find Tate Minich to put Redbank Valley up 22-0. Joe Mansfield would run in a 16 yard touchdown just two minutes later, and Bain would toss another touchdown pass just two minutes after that to Aiden Ortz.
The Bulldogs took to the ground in the second quarter with a pair of rushing touchdowns. Jacob Kundick forced his way into the end zone on a one-yard score on a flip pass from Bain, and Cole Bish took it 12 yards with 5:49 left. At the half, the Bulldogs had a shutout going, up 48-0.