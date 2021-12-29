NEW BETHLEHEM — It was a back-and-forth battle for the first quarter and a half between visiting Brockway and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday night.
Then the rest of the game happened. Once the Bulldogs got on the board, it was a barrage of scoring as they put up 36 points in a 5:31 span — 28 points of which were in just 1:49 — to take a decisive 51-0 victory on Homecoming Night.
Their fourth straight 50-point game blowout hiked their record to 4-1 going into Friday’s trip to unbeaten Smethport, the team the Bulldogs beat for last year’s Class 1A title.
The Bulldogs limited the Rovers to 22 yards of offense on 42 plays from scrimmage, including minus-41 yards rushing due in large part to sacks and poor snaps totaling minus-39 yards on five of those plays.
Still, the way the first quarter went was an early test for the Bulldogs, who played a young Rovers team featuring a freshman quarterback in Brayden Fox.
Joe Mansfield came out of a scary car accident unhurt, but his vehicle was totaled as he was on his way to the game. He finished with six tackles, 3 1/2 of them for losses with a sack, forced fumble and blocked punt.
The short fields and turnovers limited the Bulldogs to 249 yards of offense. Bain was 12-of-15 passing for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Tate Minich caught three passes for 61 yards, Clouse four for 33 yards and Marquese Gardlock four for 31 yards. Drew Byers ran for 33 yards on six carries while Ray Shreckengost went 28 yards on 11 attempts.
Fox completed 8 of 15 passes for 63 yards with two interceptions, those by Aiden Ortz and Caden Adams. The Rovers dropped to 1-4 with their fourth straight loss after beating Union/A-C Valley in the opener.