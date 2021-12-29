SMETHPORT — Sometimes going back to the basics is the simplest solution.
That was what Redbank Valley did last Friday night in its key D9 Small School matchup at Smethport.
While the Bulldogs (5-1) led 8-6 at halftime, their offense was stuck in the mud with just 18 total yards of offense, including just three on the ground.
But at halftime, Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold and his coaching staff decided to get back to basics.
That meant a heavy dose of 6-foot, 216-pound senior running back Ray Shreckengost.
Shreckengost was handed the ball 23 times and gained 108 yards while scoring two touchdowns in the second half, as Redbank Valley pulled away from the previously unbeaten for a 27-6 victory.
Shreckengost wound up with 125 yards on 27 carries.
The commitment showed right off the bat in the second half when the Bulldogs handed Shreckengost the football six times and the big boy went for 66 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 15-6.
After allowing Smethport’s do-everything — think Lamar Jackson at the high school level — quarterback Noah Lent to run for 98 yards in the first half, Redbank Valley shut him down in the second half limiting the senior to negative five yards in the half.
With Lent unable to get on track, the Smethport offense completely stalled and finished with a season-low 141 yards.
Redbank Valley slowly added to its lead in the second half with Bryson Bain hitting Chris Marshall with a 20-yard scoring pass to make it 21-6. Marshall made a great acrobatic catch on the play. That came late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs then put the exclamation point on the contest when Shreckengost scored from three yards away with just under two minutes left.
Redbank had the lead at halftime thanks to a 74-yard punt return for a touchdown followed by a 2-point pass from Gunner Mangiantini to Marquese Gardlock.
Smethport got its lone touchdown on a 9-yard Lent to Brandon Higley touchdown pass just before halftime but saw the 2-point conversion stopped.
Redbank Valley managed just 175 yards of offense.