FARWELL — Two weeks, two long trips for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs.
And it was two wins, the second one not quite as challenging as the win at Smethport as the Bulldogs scored in seven of eight offensive possessions and returned a punt for a touchdown in last Friday’s 49-6 win at winless Bucktail.
That’s six wins in a row for the 6-1 Bulldogs heading into Friday’s home game with Coudersport.
Seven different Bulldogs found the end zone, starting with another punt return from sophomore Ashton Kahle. After the Bulldogs forced Bucktail on a three-and-out punt to start the game, Kahle blasted 72 yards for the quick lead.
That’s a whopping four punt returns for touchdowns for Kahle, who’s averaging 33.6 yards per return with TDs on half of his eight attempts.
Ray Shreckengost ran for TDs of 9 and 4 runs while quarterback Bryson Bain hit Marquese Gardlock with a 14-yard TD pass before running one in from one yard out for a 30-0 lead by halftime.
Gardlock caught three passes for 37 yards, Aiden Ortz two for 49 yards.
While the Bulldogs bottled up another foe, 71 yards on 44 plays, they put out a modest 286 yards with Bain completing 12 of 18 passes for 149 yards and two TDs to go along with his rushing TD. Shreckengost ran for 39 yards on 11 carries while Joe Mansfield actually led the rushing attack with all 56 of his yards coming on his TD run in the third quarter. Prior to that, Bain connected with Ortz with a 27-yard TD pass to set the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion three plays into the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Gunner Mangiantini threw a 5-yard TD pass to Kaden Neiswonger to set the final score in the closing minutes.