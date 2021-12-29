NEW BETHLEHEM — Dispatching another blowout victim, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs honored their bulky list of veterans on Senior Night last Friday.
The Bulldogs recognized 14 seniors prior to a 52-6 rout of Coudersport. The win put them at 7-1 going into this Friday’s showdown at Union/A-C Valley in Rimersburg.
The 14 seniors — Kade Minnick, Gunner Mangiantini, Jacob Kundick, Kolby Barrett, Tyson Adams and Brenden Shreckengost. Back row: Anthony McGuire, Ethan Young , Dustin Yarger, Chris Marshall, Ray Shreckengost, Derrick Downs, Marquese Gardlock, Bryson Bain and Joe Mansfield.
Once the game started, it was all Bulldogs who stuffed Coudersport (3-4) to just 117 yards on 37 plays from scrimmage while racking up 466 yards of offense of their own, almost exactly even at 235 yards rushing and 231 passing.
Ray Shreckengost went over 100 yards on the ground again, needing just 13 carries to go for 137 yards with the game’s first points on a 6-yard run in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs piled up a whopping 36 points in the second quarter on five touchdowns from five different players.
Bain completed 9 of 17 passes for 185 yards with four touchdowns, connecting with Aiden Ortz, Chris Marshall and then Tate Minich as time ran out in the half to give the Bulldogs a 32-6 lead.
Bain’s other TD pass ended on a rare fumble recovery in the end zone by Zeldon Fisher, who got to the ball after Gardlock fumbled the ball before getting to the goal line.
In the second half, Mangiantini scored on a 6-yard run and Downs booted the team’s first field goal in four years from 33 yards out late in the fourth quarter.