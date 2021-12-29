PUNXSUTAWNEY — Playing in its second rainy game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs fared much better in what finished out the regular season with a ninth straight win.
The 9-1 Bulldogs dispatched Punxsutawney in a 40-14 win at a wet Jack LaMarca Stadium last Friday night. They weren’t as sloppy offensively on what was a wetter night than their previous game in a 28-6 win at Union/A-C Valley.
Now it’s on to the District 9 Class 1A playoffs for the defending champion Bulldogs, who got a first-round bye as the top seed in a seven-team bracket. They’ll host the winner of the Port Allegany at Keystone game Nov. 12 or 13.
The Bulldogs led the Chucks 14-7 after the first quarter, then didn’t yield a point until the Chucks scored in the fourth quarter to snap a 26-0 run by the Bulldogs, who outgained the hosts 437-139 and ran 27 more offensive plays.
Bulldogs quarterback Bryson Bain threw three touchdown passes to Chris Marshall in the first half covering 28, 29 and 16 yards, the last one putting them up 21-7 with just 20 seconds left before halftime.
Bain finished 15-for-28 for 225 yards in worse conditions than the week before in the win over the Falcon Knights. Marshall caught six passes for 89 yards.
Eight different players combined for 190 yards on the ground. Ashton Kahle’s 62 yards on four carries led the group, most of that coming on his 49-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Ray Shreckengost had 39 yards on 13 carries with a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Gunner Mangiantini ran for 29 yards on four carries with a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs offense, for the second week in poor conditions, didn’t turn the ball over. Against Union/ACV, their lone turnover was on a punt return.