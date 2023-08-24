Let the fall season begin.
While the sports section is packed with season previews for Redbank Valley, Union and Union/A-C Valley teams in football, volleyball and soccer, make sure you pull out the football preview magazine that’s included with this edition.
For Redbank Valley and Union, there are closer looks at seniors Brandon Ross of the Bulldogs and Zander Laughlin of the Falcon Knights along with stories and preview of other regional teams.
The football previews in this section goes a little more in depth on what the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights are aiming for this fall.
Looking closer at the football picture going into the season, the District 9 League’s coaches media poll might have it right:
— In Region 1, Central Clarion, Karns City and Punxsutawney were the top three predicted finishers. Remember, last year the Wildcats ran the table in the region while the Gremlins, Chucks, Brookville, DuBois and St. Marys were all 4-3. How that shakes out this year will likely be a bit different. How is the question.
— The Bulldogs were picked to finish behind Brockway and Port Allegany in Region 2. That order could flip any way among those three, I believe, but going into the season I think one must give the Gators the favorites nod. They have too much returning up front on both lines to doubt their ability to repeat.
TOP PLAYERS IN DISTRICT 9 — Here’s a quick look around the district at the top returning players outside the area:
— Central Clarion junior quarterback Jase Ferguson has already thrown for 4,347 yards and 51 touchdowns with two seasons left. Expectations are very high for the Wildcats, who have plenty back from last year’s 10-2 season. While senior Tommy Smith was named an all-district tight end last year, he’ll move more to a wideout spot this year.
— Port Allegany’s line will be tough to deal with, headlined by returning Offensive Lineman of the Year (as per d9and10sports.com with its Jim Kelly postseason awards) Carson Neely, who is still a junior. Senior Miska Young, another Gators lineman is a returning all-district offensive and defensive lineman as well.
— The Bulldogs’ Brandon Ross was a First Team defensive lineman.
— Keystone senior Josh Beal is a returning all-district offensive lineman.
— Clearfield junior Brady Collins, along with Ferguson at quarterback, were all-district selections on the First Team. Collins ran for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 TDs for the Bison.
— Returning Second Team All-District players include junior Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox, who passed for 2,611 yards and 33 TDs last year and stands at 5,179 yards and 56 TDs with two varsity seasons remaining. Rovers senior running back Jendy Cuello was a Second Team pick as well after running for 1,410 yards and 12 TDs.
— Second Team All-District offensive linemen back are senior Reese Yahner and junior Johnny Varischetti of Brockway and junior Jimmy Kerr of Central Clarion. On defense, Yahner was a lineman pick along with senior Brock Champlivier of Keystone. The Bulldogs’ Caden Adams and Brookville’s Jack Knapp were named as linebackers while the Wildcats’ Ferguson earned a nod at defensive back.
— With special teams, Wildcats junior Thomas Uckert was the First Team kicker while Keystone’s Beal and Port senior Braylon Button were the Second Team kicker and punter.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on X (formerly Twitter) @theSkinny1969 or on Facebook.