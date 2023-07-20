In July of 2013, long-time Leader-Vindicator sports editor Ron Willison retired and filling that spot which had been professionally manned for several years fell to me.
Already the sports editor of another weekly paper, the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville, in the group of publications headquartered in DuBois, it was big shoes to fill.
Ten years later, it could only have been accomplished through the many strong relationships I’ve been able to establish with the coaches and athletes from the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg communities which serve the Redbank Valley and Union school districts.
I’ve insisted that I couldn’t have done it without that and there really hasn’t been an exception to my point that every coach has to some degree made my job that much easier, considering that one can’t be in two places at once in many situations I wish I could have been.
Highlights? There are many. And really, I’ve been blown away how many significant story lines have come out of “my” coverage area, not only for the Leader-Vindicator, but also the Democrat that covers Brookville and Clarion-Limestone. It continues to blow me away and of course, can only make this job more fun that it already is.
Believe me, it can be a grind, but it always goes back to the relationships, including those individuals who have the passion for what they do that only makes it easier to write about.
Check out the list of champions from Redbank Valley and Union. I think that covers the past decade, including some Little League achievements in there as well.
Some highlights and trends over the years:
— TRACK AND FIELD EXCELLENCE: The up-to-date headline stories, of course, revolve around two Rimersburg athletes and their summer journeys. Evie Bliss, bound for Bucknell this fall, is making a side trip … to the Pan Am under-20 Worlds after winning the USATF national javelin title in Oregon. Bliss seems to keep surprising herself and one of the best quotes over the past decade from Bliss after winning this year’s District 9 title, her first, was: “It’s been a complete whirlwind,” she said. “I thought I was going to a D2 college to swim. From then to now, I feel like a completely different person.” And then she went on to win a national title. The sky continues to be the limit.
Hayden Smith has won three D9 high jump titles, two PIAA titles and one national AAU championship and he’ll be defending his AAU title here in a few weeks. And the Rimersburg native still has his senior year ahead of him.
The Union/A-C Valley track and field co-operative has generated five state champions in its first two seasons. Landon Chalmers won the discus state title this spring and last year, Baylee Blauser took the long jump title.
We’re not done. Last year’s 400-meter dash by then Redbank Valley freshman Mylee Harmon was one for the ages. She rallied from fifth place with 150 meters left to win on a lean at the line for the state title. The week before in the meet-ending 4x400 relay, Harmon brought her team from sixth to second to not only secure a state berth, but secure the Lady Bulldogs’ first-ever team title in track. Her relay leg was only a precursor of her following weekend at the PIAA Championships.
Still more track? Sure. Redbank Valley graduate Sam Hetrick has earned four All-American finishes in the high jump at the NCAA Division III level, two indoor and two outdoor top-eight finishes. He has at least a year to go at Penn State Behrend. Hetrick has cleared the bar at 7 feet, 1/2 inch. The picture in this edition has him going over 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches in February of 2022.
Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner finished as the most decorated thrower in school history, claiming four state medals, three of them in the discus. He’ll continue his career at St. Francis this fall.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Brooke Hinderliter sort of got the javelin run going back in 2015 when she won the PIAA title as a junior and finished second as a senior. She won four District 9 titles from 2013 through 2016. But her future stardom in college wasn’t in the javelin, but her first love in basketball, as it will be noted below.
— FOOTBALL RUN TO HERSHEY: A District 9 football team landing in the state finals is extremely rare, so when the Redbank Valley Bulldogs reached the Class 1A state championship game against Bishop Guilfoyle and losing 21-14, it capped a thrilling run for the history books.
The Bulldogs’ 23-14 win over WPIAL champion Canevin in the semis flipped on a play turned in by Chris Marshall. With the Bulldogs trailing 14-7, Marshall intercepted a pass and returned the pick 98 yards to tie the game and spark the Bulldogs to a state final. Only two other District 9 teams have reached the state final — Smethport in 1992 and Keystone in 1989. No D9 team has ever won a state football title.
How about a state record? In Redbank Valley’s 58-46 shootout loss to Clarion in 2014, Bulldogs quarterback Jake Dougherty threw for 614 yards and seven touchdowns. The record lasted one season as another D9 passer, DuBois’ Matt Miller, threw for 787 yards and 10 TDs in a 107-90 loss to Meadville. Yes, 107-90.
— BASEBALL: Redbank Valley’s D9 title this spring was the program’s first since 2010 and first in the past decade. Redbank Valley graduate Craig Hibell took over the Bulldogs as head coach in 2014 and he’s one of those quality contacts I’ve enjoyed working with over the past decade. His teams have always represented the school well, especially in 2022 when despite not winning a district title, advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals with a highlight win over unbeaten WPIAL champion Serra Catholic.
— BASKETBALL: The Redbank Valley boys won one D9 title and the girls three over the past four seasons in the past decade.
The Bulldogs’ 2015 run saw them reach the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals with head coach Greg Bean’s crew playing inspired basketball that saw them win the program’s first D9 title since 1980, then two state games.
Sadly, Bean passed earlier in May. More on him later.
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs broke through for three D9 titles in the past four years, the first one coming in 2020 — the team’s first since 1998 — as Brooke’s younger sister Tara capped her brilliant high school career with 1,401 career points, ranking her second behind her sister’s 1,997 points.
Brooke, meanwhile, went on to star in basketball at Slippery Rock University where she scored 1,743 points, ranking her second in program history.
The Bulldogs basketball team, while not winning a district title, made a state playoff run after a D9 runner-up finish in 2022 and reached the second round.
On Dec. 15, 2021, a rare double-1,000 night happened as Bulldogs teammates Chris Marshall and Bryson Bain hit the four-digit milestone in the same game and just 103 seconds apart in a Bulldogs win over Cranberry. Marshall and Bain finished their careers ranked No. 2-3 respectively with 1,339 and 1,277 points.
WRESTLING — Redbank Valley’s past decade, following its 2013 D9 title run, has produced three state medalists and nine district champions. The Bulldogs also reached the 600 dual meet wins milestone in December of 2021.
Head coach Mike Kundick, now the program’s all-time winningest coach, is an ambassador for the sport, meaning, he makes it fun for us writers.
ALL-STAR SUMMERS — The New Bethlehem Little Leaguers have won eight district titles over the past 10 seasons with some strong runs. The 2014 Minor League softballers reached the state tournament and finished third and it was one of the early connections I made with the coaching staff, which included current Lady Bulldogs softball coach Lee Miller.
In a performance worth noting during that run on June 29, 2014, New Bethlehem had pitcher Montana Hetrick strike out 30 batters in an 11-inning game won 2-0 by the Newbies over KESS, or in case you forgot, that’s Kittanning, Elderton, Shannock Valley and Shelocta. Hetrick gave up three hits and walked four batters. KESS pitcher Lexi Young wasn’t bad either, striking out 23 and walking 12 while giving up just one hit. The innings pitched rule wasn’t known for sure by either team, but after clarification, it was learned that the 12 innings in a day was the limit. That summer, Hetrick struck out 131 in 61 all-star innings.
RELATIONSHIPS — Prior to the NCAA Basketball Tournament in 2014, Bulldogs basketball coach Greg Bean, a self-proclaimed basketball junkie, in a question/answer column interview, went through the bracket and predicted Michigan State over Louisville in the championship game. How did he do? Neither made the Final Four, but it was fun nonetheless.
Greg was a quality human being, another one of those who made my job easier over the years.
Then there was February 2014 story of Bulldogs heavyweight wrestler Ben Carrillo, who transferred to Redbank Valley from West Shamokin before his freshman year weighing 365 pounds.
“The doctors pretty much laid it on the line that I probably wouldn’t make it past 21 if I stayed on the track I was on,” Carrillo said.
So it was a story of wellness as much as it was for a wrestler who eventually won a district title. But it was a heartfelt interview with both Ben and his father and still assistant coach Reuben Carrillo. It was an emotional, reflective and honest interview in which needed some tissues for all of us.
“It’s a Biggest Loser story (TV show), but those are grown adults in that show. This was a 14-and-15-year-old kid who never competed in sports and never wrestled because he was too big. It all started because it was a health issue to maintain his weight and now he’s one of the best heavyweights in the state. It’s a great story and I’m glad it’s getting written.”
And that’s why I’m still doing this job.