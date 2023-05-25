FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 23, 1973
Redbank Valley’s Mark Bright was among double winners at last Saturday’s District 9 Class B Track and Field Championships held at Clarion State College. Clarion’s Steve Alexander and Keystone’s Ray Slaugenhaupt were also double winners as Clarion won the team title with 47 points. Keystone (37), Redbank Valley (27), Karns City (26) and Johnsonburg (24) rounded out the top five scoring teams as 20 different D9 Class B schools scored points. Bright took first in the triple and long jumps. He broke the school record in the long jump (20 feet, 10 1/2 inches) and won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 2 1/4 inches. Also qualifying for states with a top-three finish were Denny Gruver, Ron Jantz and Dave Myers for the Bulldogs. Gruver was third in the triple jump, Jantz was third in the 330-yard hurdles and Myers, the defending two-mile champion, finished second behind Terry Wile of Kane. Wile, who ran in Class A last year, broke the meet record with a 9:27.2 as Myers finished second with a 10:07. Missing out on a trip to states with fourths were Union’s Tom Heeter in the shot put and Redbank Valley’s Jeff Greenawalt in the javelin. Redbank Valley’s 880 relay of Nate Jones, Gordon Pence, John Kundick and Bright were fourth in 1:36.2. Johnsonburg won the race in 1:35.7. … At Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, Coudersport walked away with the District 9 boys’ golf title as Gary Francis and Jim Lindhome shared medalist honors with 77s. The Falcons bested the field with a 242 score. Redbank Valley’s Andy Palaggo qualified for states by shooting a 79 to tie for fifth place. The Bulldogs finished sixth overall. The state tournament is this Friday and Saturday at Penn State University.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 27, 1953
The New Bethlehem Little League season begins next Monday night as the Truckers and Merchants meet in the first game of the season in the new park south of Broad Street at 6:30 p.m. if the park is in playing condition. Tuesday, the Lions collide with the VFW team as the Vets defend their league championships. Opening day ceremonies will include a parade to the park by all of the league’s uniformed players, the Redbank Valley High School band, the New Bethlehem fire truck and Burgess W.R. Edder who is expected to throw out the first ball. The parade will start at the West Broad Street bridge at 6 p.m. The band will play the official Little League march. The severe storm which struck the area Monday night flooded the new field and the use of the new park might be delayed if there is any more rain. Water backed up into Leasure Run and flooded the field. The 18-player rosters will be pared to the official uniformed teams of 12 players each. The managers of the teams this year are Reed Willison for VFW, Jim Stepulla for the Lions, Til Shumaker for the Merchants and Russell Barker for the Truckers. … After starting the season with five straight wins in the Armstrong County League, the Seneca Indians were stopped by pitcher Ochs of West Kittanning in a 4-0 no-hit win over the locals on Monday. Ochs fanned seven and walked none. The loss spoiled the effort of Indians pitcher Al Totas, who struck out 11 and walked three while striking out four. The Indians are 5-1 going into tonight’s home game with the Kittanning Refractories.
… The Redbank Valley High School baseball season closed with a 5-4 loss to Clearfield in eight innings here last Thursday. The final Summerville tilt was canceled after two rainouts. … The Redbank Valley golfers topped East Brady, 9 1/2 to 5 1/2 in their final match of the spring. Harold Nelson, Larry Brocious and Larry Smith each scored three points for the Bulldogs. Jack Wilson won half a point. The Bulldogs, in their first season, won one of the four matches they played.