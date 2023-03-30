TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 27, 2013
Returning home from the National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships in Texas, the Penn State DuBois wrestling team featured two All-Americans on its roster. One of them was 2009 Redbank Valley graduate Kasey Haines who finished eighth at 149 pounds. Haines won his opening bout, lost his second, then won three in a row to earn a top-eight finish. His “blood-round” win came in an 11-4 decision over Liberty’s Peter Crawford. Haines then lost two straight, getting pinned by United Air Force Academy Prep School’s Gerald McGinty in the seventh-place bout. … Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter won the Knights of Columbus Free Throw State Championship in Camp Hill. Competing in the 14-year-old division and after winning local, district and regional titles, she connected on 22 of 25 shots to force a five-shot playoff with two other shooters. She and one other shooter went 5-for-5 in the first playoff, forcing a second and Hinderliter made all five again while the runner-up went 2-for-5. … Redbank Valley’s Tanner Altobelli captured a medal at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex, placing seventh in the 13-and-14-year-old age division’s 117-pound weight class.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 1, 1998
Mac Minich fired a two-hitter and was backed up by a 16-hit attack as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened the season with a 13-2 win over the Union Golden Knights at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Monday. In the five-inning game, Minich struck out eight and walked two to earn the win. Clark Rupp, Scott Klepfer and Matt Ripple blasted homers while Minich tripled and Doug Raybuck cracked a double. Minich had three hits while Klepfer, Kevin George and Justin Merwin collected a pair of hits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 28, 1973
The western part of the state lost another bid for the PIAA Class C title last Saturday as Freeland MMI downed the A-C Valley Falcons, 77-71, before a large crowd at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Arena. MMI’s press and foul trouble hampered the Falcons. One of the Falcons’ top players, Ken Ritts, picked up his third personal foul before the end of the first quarter. High-scoring Randy Collier fouled out with about three minutes left in the game. Len Thompson also picked up his third personal in the first quarter, but didn’t sit down and wound up pouring in 35 points to lead the Falcons with 35 points. Collier finished with 17 points, capping his career with a school-record 1,178 points. The Falcons finished the year at 25-3. … Three Redbank Valley youth wrestlers won Junior Olympic titles as Ben Kundick won at 80 pounds in the 11-and-12-year-old division, Jim McCauley in the 60-pound bracket in 11-12 as well, and Mark Huffman at 140 pounds in the 13-14 division. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team came close last night, but dropped a 48-42 loss to the Clarion-Limestone Lionesses. Jo Miller led Redbank with 17 points while Patty Minich followed with 12. … Union High School hosts its Third Annual Tug-of-War this Friday. Three divisions with weight classes make up the competition — singles, doubles and teams of five. Six schools will be represented in this year’s event: Host Union, East Forest, West Forest, Elderton, Keystone and Redbank Valley. … Ron Milanovich of Rimersburg was named co-captain in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania golf team recently. A sophomore, Milanovich maintained a 719 stroke average for all regular-season matches last year, finished third in the National Driving contest with a 240-yard averages for three drives.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 1, 1953
Some 46 baseball candidates have answered the call issued recently by newly-appointed Redbank Valley coach Andy Daskivich. Among the prospects are eight returning lettermen who will lead the team this year. While the schedule in incomplete, it opens in Clearfield. Only one Clarion County school is on the schedule at this point with Union Joint. Athletic Director Joe Kata will likely add games to a schedule that, at this point, 10 games. The lettermen returning are pitcher/outfielder Tom Kovalenko, pitcher/outfielder Bob Lucas, infielder Larry Dempster, catcher/outfielder Eddie Ritchey, infielder Roger Allen, infielder Jack Wilson and infielder Vern Campbell. Wilson, Dempster and Lucas are juniors while the others are seniors. Daskivich replaces Howard Jones as head coach with Jones moving to the track team. … A proposal to add football to high school athletics at East Brady High School beginning this fall was adopted by the School Board at its March meeting. … The Redbank Valley track team has scheduled to dual meets and will also compete in county and district events according to coach Jones. An extensive program was not attempted because of the number of track candidates who are also out for baseball. The team will compete April 21 at Clarion and May 1 at DuBois. The county meet will be some time in May. … From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: Preseason Major League Baseball predictions for the National League — 1. Philadelphia, 2. Brooklyn and 3. New York Giants at the top. American League — 1. Cleveland, 2. New York Yankees and 3. Philadelphia A’s at the top. Note: It wound up Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Phladelphia in the NL and Yankees, Indians and White Sox in the AL.