TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 12, 2011
For the second straight week, failure to cash in on red-zone opportunities came back to haunt the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team as it let a second-half lead slip away in a 21-13 loss at St. Marys last Friday night. The Bulldogs led 13-7 at halftime as Mark Strothers scored on a 50-yard run and Jake Dougherty hit Dean Sesco for an 8-yard TD pass with 13 seconds before halftime. But the Dutch scored twice in the second half on Cody Baker’s 79-yard run and Robbie Glass’ 6-yard run with 7:27 left in the game. Strothers ran for 150 yards on 12 carries while Dougherty completed 7 of 17 passes for 54 yards. … Moniteau beat Union, 34-14, as Warriors quarterback Kyle Armagost ran for four touchdowns and 180 yards on 33 carries and threw a touchdown pass while Dustin Geagan added 90 yards on 15 attempts. Mikey Harris returned an interception 79 yards and Austin Davis scored on an 11-yard run for Union. … Redbank Valley’s Samantha Dinger won the District 9 Girls’ Golf title with an 84, three shots better than the duo of runners-up Larissa Roberts of Union and Elk County Catholic’s Kristy Hanes. All three players advance to the West Region next week in Blairsville.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 16, 1996
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs notched their 22nd straight regular season victory with a 14-0 shutout over visiting A-C Valley last Friday night, improving their season record to 7-0. Senior quarterback R.J. Dick threw for 277 yards, completing 14 of 29 passes with two TDs, extending his own single-season team record total of 19. Joe Parsons caught both TD passes covering 50 and 5 yards and finished with four catches for 123 yards. … Clarion-Limestone shut out Union with a 28-0 win last Friday night at Rimersburg. All 28 points scored by the Lions came in the first half as Mike Bowersox ran for TDs of 38 and 3 yards and quarterback Ben Aaron threw scoring passes to Nate Renwick and Jared Beggs of 11 yards each. The Knights (2-5) were limited to 109 yards on 38 plays, turning the ball over four times. Bowersox led the Lions with 148 yards on 25 carries. … Improving to 8-0-1 over its last nine games, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team blanked DuBois Central Christian, 3-0. Nathan Zipf and Damian Semmler scored in the first half while Justin Domire scored in the second half.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 13, 1971
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs improved to 4-1 with a 14-0 win over stubborn East Brady last Friday night. Again, the Bulldogs defense was called on to stop the other team, stalling three drives in the first half and five in the second half. The Bulldogs offense put on its best show since their opener with 220 yards and 13 first downs, a season high. The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown in the second quarter on quarterback Rick Shreckengost’s 1-yard run. After getting stopped on downs inside the Bulldogs’ 2, the Bulldogs forced a punt and scored on the first play when Rick Myers ran in from 25 yards out to set the final with 11:37 left in the game. Halfback Rick Myers ran for 139 yards on 31 carrie1s. Shreckengost did a very credible job at quarterback in place of injured starter Mike Kundick. Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Brockway this Saturday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 17, 1951
The Golden Tide of Curwensville engulfed Redbank Valley within five minutes and the Bulldogs never came up for air as Curwensville crushed them 39-0 last Saturday night at Riverside Field. The Tide gained a total of 398 yards of offense while Redbank Valley gained a scant 99. The Bulldogs nearly scored late in the fourth quarter when Wendell Reddinger broke into the clear and raced 31 yards to the Tide 32 before he was pulled down from behind. The defeat was the sixth of the year for Redbank and the seventh straight loss over a two-season span. Curwensville improved to 2-3. During intermission, the Redbank Valley and Curwensville bands took turns entertaining the medium-sized crowd. Next up for the Bulldogs are the Red Raiders of Brookville, the league-leading team in the Southern Conference, this Friday in New Bethlehem starting at 8 p.m.