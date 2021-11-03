TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 2, 2011
In a must-win game to go to the District 9 Class 1A playoffs, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team scored all of its points in the second quarter in a 15-8 win over Keystone last Friday night at home. Two returns is all the Bulldogs needed to beat the Panthers as Caleb Smith returned a punt 38 yards for a score and after Keystone tied it up at 8-8 with just 59 seconds left in the half, the Bulldogs’ Keaton Delp returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to set what turned out to be the final score. … Qualifying for the District 9 playoffs for the first time in program history, the Union Knights secured their Class 1A berth with a 49-0 rout of A-C Valley last Friday night. They’ll take a 6-3 record into the postseason. Taylor Smith and Brody Pollock each scored two touchdowns for the Knights. Smith scored on a 19-yard run and returned an interception for 43 yards for another score. Pollock caught a 72-yard pass from Smith and returned an interception 50 yards for a TD. Smith completed 8 of 14 passes for 213 yards. … The Oswayo Valley boys and Elk County Catholic girls won team titles at last Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Cross Country Championships in Ridgway. Oswayo Valley’s Barrett Kemp won the boys’ race in 17:29 while ECC’s Kennedy Weisner won the girls’ race in 19:39. … Karns City knocked the Redbank Valley soccer team out of the D9 Class 1A playoffs with a 7-1 win last week. The Bulldogs’ lone goal came from Brody Toy. Their season ended at 11-9.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 6, 1996
Last year, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs swept through nine games for the school’s first undefeated regular season. Going one better this year, Redbank Valley pounded out 10 victories and put the crowning touch on a second straight unbeaten regular season by shutting out Kennedy Christian, 21-0, in a non-conference matchup last Saturday. The Bulldogs ran their regular-season winning streak to 25 games. They’ll now meet Port Allegany this Saturday in Brockway for the District 9 Class 2A championship. It’ll be the fourth appearance in a D9 final in the last five years. They’re 1-2 so far in those matchups, beating Brookville 34-8 in 1992 while losing to the Raiders in 1994 and 1995 by scores of 14-0 and 7-6. Another outstanding defensive effort came against Kennedy as the Bulldogs racked up their sixth shutout of the season and lowered the school record for points allowed in a regular season to just 27, topping the 10-game total of 42 set in 1992. Alan Clouse caught TD passes from R.J. Dick covering 21 and 3 yards. Dick completed 14 of 30 passes for 194 yards. Clouse caught four passes for 81 yards with Joe Parsons grabbing five passes for 64 yards. … After advancing to the finals round-robin portion of the District 9 Class 2A volleyball playoffs with a straight set win over Karns City last Thursday, the Union Damsels didn’t get out of Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium with a state berth. The Damsels beat Brookville in three sets, then lost in straight sets to Smethport. Union was knocked out with a three-set loss to Elk County Catholic. The Lady Crusaders took the title to advance to regionals Saturday in Sharon. … Three straight second-half goals wiped out a one-goal lead for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team in its 4-2 loss to Brockway in the District 9 Class 2A playoffs last week. The defending D9 champion Bulldogs led 1-0 at halftime with a Justin Domire goal, but were outscored 4-1 in the second half with Damian Semmler scoring for the Bulldogs to get within 3-2 in the fourth quarter. The Rovers set the final eight minutes later with 8:43 left in regulation. Redbank Valley finished 13-6-1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 3, 1971
A hard-hitting defensive unit which never let up all afternoon gave the Redbank Valley Bulldogs their sixth victory of the season last Saturday as the Bulldogs blanked the Keystone Panthers, 12-0. It was the first win over the Panthers in three years for the Bulldogs, who finished with their best record since 1967 at 6-3. A blocked punt and an intercepted pass accounted for the Bulldogs’ scores while the defense turned in its fifth shutout of the year. It was the third homecoming road game for the Bulldogs, who spoiled this one. Late in the first quarter, Steve Allison blocked a Keystone punt and Terry Metz fell on the loose ball in the end zone for the first Bulldogs TD. Then in the fourth quarter, Val Silvis returned an interception for a score. The Bulldogs tossed a shutout despite being outgained, 213-68. The conference schedule finishes this weekend as the Bulldogs visit Clarion.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 7, 1951
It takes more than luck to win a game and the Redbank Valley Bulldogs learned that last Friday when they lost the county championship to Union Joint, 14-7. Fullback John Stewart supplied the scoring punch the Rams needed by dashing 20 yards to score in the first quarter and running over the from the 3 in the fourth period. The big, fast back carried the ball 25 times for 116 yards. In addition, Stewart completed a 42-yard pass to John Taylor for 42 yards. Only a 50-yard interception return for a score by the Bulldogs’ Bob Lucas prevented a Union shutout. Redbank Valley was thoroughly outplayed and only two big breaks prevented the Rams from rolling up the score to at least three touchdowns. Both teams dealt with a general field coating of mud and snow. The Rams will receive the Varner Trophy, which was established this year by Representative Paige Varner. This trophy goes to the county champions. Although the crowd did not set any record of fans out considering the weather, there were a fair numbers of fans out considering the weather.