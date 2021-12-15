TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 14, 2011
The Union Damsels won the East Forest Tip-Off Tournament, edging the hosts 39-36 and North Clarion 50-32. The lone Union player in double figures both games was Sierra Smith, who was named the tournament MVP. MacKenzie Divins was the Damsels’ other all-tournament pick. … Crowning three individual champions with two other wrestlers finishing in the top four at the Hickory Invitational last weekend at Hickory High School near Sharon. Willie Gruver, Garrett Hilderbrand and Cole Shirey claimed individual titles at 113, 132 and 160 pounds and helped lead the Bulldogs to a team title with 260 points, just 1 1/2 points ahead of runner-up Hempfield. Also placing in the top four were Brandon Bailey’s second at 170 and Mark Strothers fourth at 195. … The Union Knights finished second at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament, opening with a 62-57 win over Brockway before losing to the host Raiders 56-50 in the final. Brody Pollock and Austin Davis were the Knights’ all-tournament players. …
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 18, 1996
After starting fast, Amanda Gould came back with a strong finish as she helped the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs hold off Brookville for a 49-40 win. Gould led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points to go along with nine rebounds. Mandy Edmonds scored 13 points with six rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 4-2. … A dead heat after eight weight classes, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs took care of business in the top end of the lineup by winning four of the final five bouts for a 34-24 victory over Curwensville last week. With the score tied at 18-18 after 145, the Bulldogs got wins from Erik Rupp (decision), Todd Dinger (pin), Cory Moore (decision) and Jason Barnett (decision) from 152 through 189 pounds to pull away for the win. … Rebounding from their first loss of the season, the Union Knights used three double-figure scorers in a 61-49 win over A-C Valley. Dustin Smith, Matt Nulph and Brad Gathers scored 19, 12 and 11 points respectively. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs fell to Brookville, 58-42, as Seth Rupp led the Bulldogs with 14 points. … Union Damsels topped Brookville last week, 39-32, as Dawn Crissman led the Damsels with 10 points and seven rebounds. Union improved to 4-1.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 15, 1971
The Redbank Valley wrestlers annexed their first win of the season at Punxsutawney last Thursday with a 46-12 win over the Chucks, who are in their first year of varsity competition. Redbank Valley had six pins and three decisions. The Bulldogs’ home opener was slated for this week, but the meet with North Clarion was rescheduled for next Wednesday. This will be the lone home appearance for the Bulldogs until Jan. 22, so a large crowd is expected. Pinners for the Bulldogs were Doug McAninch, John Kundick, Ben Campbell, Rod Huffman, Steve Allison and Randy Bain. Winners by decision were Larry Snyder, Val Silvis and Keith Lorenz. … Tuesday night, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team opened its league season at Keystone and lost a 69-61 decision. The Bulldogs lost Kevin Hilliard to an injury in the second quarter and he was carried off on a stretcher. Coach White said Wednesday morning that Williams has pulled ligaments and may be out of action for some time. Doug Tyger led the Bulldogs (2-3) with 19 points while Randy LeVier finished with 13 points. Bob Reed led the Panthers with 25 points. … Last Friday, the Bulldogs dropped their second non-league encounter in a 62-55 loss at DuBois Central Christian. Dave Myers led the Bulldogs with 18 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 19, 1951
Rangy Don Stemmerich stepped up to the foul line with 10 seconds remaining in the game and flipped in the conversion that gave the Clarion Teachers a 72-71 win over Slippery Rock last Friday night in Clarion. Stemmerich led Clarion with 23 points while John Wiberg scored 21 points. The scoring sensation of the night, however, was 5-foot-9 guard Don Black who scored 31 points for Slippery Rock. Clarion is off on holiday break now and play again on Jan. 8 at Indiana State. … A surprisingly strong Clarion five trounced the Sligo Blue Jays basketball team last Friday night as E. Hoyt poured in 16 points for the winning Bobcats. Carl Erickson was the top scorer for the Jays with eight points. No Sligo player tallied more than two field goals. The Blue Jays travel to Clarion-Limestone Thursday for another non-conference game. Clarnion plays at Salem.