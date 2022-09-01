TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 29, 2012
If offense was what you wanted to see, last Friday’s scrimmage was the place to be as the defenses took the night off when the Redbank Valley Bulldogs hosted West Shamokin in both teams’ final scrimmage before the regular season kicks off this Friday night. Unfolding all over the place, big plays were helped out by plenty of missed tackles as the two teams combined to race up 679 yards of offense and chalk up six touchdowns during the 75 offensive plays called in the controlled workout. “I didn’t know I was a track coach,” Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski said. The Bulldogs open the season Friday at Keystone while the Union Knights are at home against A-C Valley. … Teeing off for the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference boys’ golf season, the Union Knights opened with a win in their lone match while the Redbank Valley Bulldogs earned a split in a pair of matches. Last Friday, the Bulldogs shot a five-man 286 and lost by 59 strokes to DuBois Central Catholic at Treasure Lake’s Silver Course. Vinnie Montanari and John Woodall each shot 54s to lead the Bulldogs, Patrick Sayers medaled for the Cardinals with a 38. Union edged Clarion-Limestone, 260-266. Three Knights scared 51s with Zach Hepler, Chase Shirey and Trenton Shirey. Neel Dougherty was the low medalist for C-L with a 47.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 3, 1997
All good things must end and Redbank Valley’s football 25-game conference unbeaten streak came to an abrupt halt as the Bulldogs were blanked 28-0 by the Clarion Bobcats in their Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference opener on Friday. Since a loss in the second week of the 1994 season, the Bulldogs had gone undefeated in the conference and reeled off back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons with three straight KSAC titles. The visiting Bobcats led 13-0 after the first quarter and scored twice in the second half as they outgained the Bulldogs, 432-127. Kirk Pope had a big game for the Bobcats, rushing for 214 yards on 22 carries with TD runs of 3 and 54 yards. … Powered by the arm of sophomore quarterback Brandon Simpson, the Union Golden Knights opened their football season with a 40-29 win over A-C Valley. It was Simpson’s first varsity start as he threw for a Union school-record 344 yards by completing only nine passes in 14 attempts, eclipsing Troy Heeter’s mark of 294 yards set in 1984. Simpson threw for five touchdowns of 56 and 66 yards to Nick Horner, 86 yards to Shawn Horvath, 34 and 53 yards to Kacey Culbertson. Horner caught three passes for 134 yards, Culbertson three of 90 yards. … The Redbank Valley youth football team won two of three decisions at Ford City in ABC Tri-County Football League action last Saturday. The bantams won 24-8 to improve to 2-0, the Seniors won 52-14 to stay unbeaten at 2-0 and the Juniors fell to 0-2 with a 36-8 loss. Ron Geist ran for 202 yards on nine carries to lead the Seniors.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 30, 1972
After a week of grueling, all-day practice sessions, things are looking brighter for the Redbank Valley Bulldogs. In the words of head coach Bob Tonkin, “We’ve come a long way in this first week, especially our younger players.” The Bulldogs ended their all-day schedule yesterday because of the early starting date of the school year. From here on in, the local gridders will run practices from 4 to 6:15 p.m. at the school. The Bulldogs scrimmage Saturday at Purchase Line before opening the season Sept. 8 at Shannock Valley. … Union Knights head coach Rich Vidunas’ team scrimmaged last Saturday at home against Johnsonburg and may not get a second scrimmage before the season opener with Karns City next Friday. Assisting Vidunas this year are Don Salser, Don Walters, Bill Eustice and Ron Corcetti. … Pennsylvania’s sales of hunting licenses continue to lead the nation, according to the latest figures available from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The latest number has the Keystone State at 1.166 million licenses sold for the 1970-71 hunting season with Michigan second at just over 941,000.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 3, 1952
The VFW wound up on the long end of a 16-12 score in a see-saw game with the Lions last Thursday night to clinch the New Bethlehem Little League championship for the second straight year. Friday night, the Vets defeated the Merchants 11-9. Homer Shaffer went 4-for-4 with four runs scored, a home run and double. … The Redbank Valley and Kittanning varsity football teams played on nearly even terms in three scrimmage sessions during the past two weeks, although the Kittanning squad outscored the Bulldogs five touchdowns to one. Redbank completed about half of the passes attempted in Saturday’s scrimmage. An aerial attack along with ground power could easily move the Bulldogs into the top ranks of the Southern Seven Conference. But the most enthusiastic fans are hoping for nothing better than four or five victories in their team’s nine games. … The New Bethlehem Little League will have a special game between coaches and the All-League All-Stars this Friday night starting at 6 p.m. This exhibition that’ll have the coaches batting the opposite of their strong side will wrap up the baseball season in town.