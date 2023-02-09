TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 6, 2013
Close matches haven’t been a staple of Redbank Valley success this year, but the Bulldogs came up with two tight wins in claiming their first-ever District 9 Class 2A Dual Meet title last Saturday at DuBois. Seeded first, the Bulldogs went into the tournament with a 7-0 record and in the semifinals, they squeezed out a 34-28 win over Port Allegany with bonus points being the difference as the teams split the 14 weight classes. Advancing to the finals against the Brookville Raiders, it was another tight struggle with the Bulldogs notching another three-point, 33-30 win to qualify for the PIAA Championships this week in Hershey. The Bulldogs meet District 2 champion Western Wayne. Brookville advanced to the preliminary round, but dropped a match to Saegertown at home Monday. Earlier last week, the Bulldogs routed Mercer, 51-16. … The Cranberry Berries pulled away from Redbank Valley for a 68-50 win. Jake Dougherty led the Bulldogs with 20 points while Zach Westover finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds as the Bulldogs fell to 5-12. Ryan Willison scored 21 points for the Berries. Against Karns City, the Bulldogs drilled 11 3-pointers in a 58-55 win. Dougherty led the way with 30 points, drilling six triples. … The Union Knights had their eight-game winning streak stopped by Moniteau in a 51-33 loss. Aaron Graham, Brody Shick and Shawn Hazlett each scored eight points for the Knights, who fell to 10-8. … The Redbank Valley girls lost to Karns City in overtime, 37-35. Brooke Hinderliter scored 14 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who are 12-7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 11, 1998
In a matchup that could decide the conference championship, the Union Damsels got off to a slow start and were unable to come back in a 45-26 loss to Karns City. The Damsels were led by Mary Jane Eaton’s 12 points. Union fell to 13-2 while Karns City improved to 17-4 and 14-2 in conference play, one game ahead of 13-3 Union. … The Union Knight upset Karns City in a 54-48 game last Friday as Dustin Laughlin paced Union with 18 points. The Knights improved to 3-17. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs topped Moniteau, 54-40, as Lacey Huffman fired in 19 points and collected 15 steals. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 14-6 with the win. … North Clarion dumped the Redbank Valley Bulldogs, 80-58, as Andy Bish and Darren Dunhke scored 26 and 14 points apiece. The Bulldogs fell to 1-20 overall while Roger Walter’s 21 points led the Wolves, who improved to 15-1 in the conference. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers routed Titusville, 62-9, and lost 40-16 to Ridgway. The Bulldogs won 11 of 13 bouts against the Rockets, six of them forfeits.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 7, 1973
The Union Knights basketball team was turned back by A-C Valley by a score of 61-43. Ken Ritts led the Falcons with 25 points while Randy Collier finished with 16. Ken Mortimer and Tom Heeter each scored 10 points for the Knights, who fell to 10-3 in the league while the Falcons stayed unbeaten at 13-0 … Redbank Valley’s Doug Tyger poured in 33 points as the Bulldogs beat East Brady, 74-40, in overtime to compete the season sweep. Ron Barrett dumped in 16 points while Mark Bright added 12 points. Ed Kelly led East Brady with 23 points. The Bulldogs improved to 5-8 in the Clarion County League. … No doubt about it that Redbank Valley has a great wrestling team. The Bulldogs improved to 9-2 after a 24-18 win over Kittanning. The Bulldogs will lose seven seniors to graduation — Doug McAninch, Dan Shaffer, Greg Lettie, Rod Huffman, Sam Schawl, Randy Hopper and Wendell Stahlman.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Feb. 11, 1953
Redbank Valley’s wrestling team scored 17 individual victories out of a possible 22 in trouncing Franklin here Monday night, 41-3, and Johnsonburg, 26-18, on the road last Friday night. Against Franklin, Kenny Musser, Benny Kunselman, John Smith, Johnston, Larry Dempster, Fred Doverspike, Lucas, Homer Sherry and Tom Kovalenko were winners. … Only four, that’s right, just four adults attended the meeting last Thursday night at which the possibilities of organizing a teenage baseball team were discussed. No future meetings are scheduled. The year’s first Little League meeting will be held tonight at New Bethlehem Bank. … Clarion State Teacher’s College walloped Indiana, 97-74, as Don Stemmerich scored 25 points and freshman Willie Joe Hunter added 20 points.