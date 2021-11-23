TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 23, 2011
Keeping their string of playoff appearances alive, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs qualified for the district postseason tournament for the eighth straight season and finished with a 6-5 record. Going 4-1 in the KSAC’s Small School Division, the Bulldogs were runner-up in the division to secure a Class 1A playoff berth. It was the 15th appearance for the Bulldogs since D9 began the playoff system in 1987 and just three of the district’s 26 teams have appeared more times. The Bulldogs have played in Class 2A nine times and the last six appearances have been as a Class 1A team. The Bulldogs have three district championships in 1991, 1992 and 1996. Head coach Frank Fabian completed his second season as head coach at Redbank Valley and owns a 12-11 overall record and 1-2 mark in the playoffs. Mark Strothers led the Bulldogs’ running attack with 854 yards and 10 touchdowns while Kyle Lee finished with 757 yards. Quarterback Jake Dougherty threw for 1,166 yards and 14 TDs. Caleb Smith caught 26 passes for 475 yards. … It was a turnaround season for the Union Golden Knights football team that reached the District 9 Class 1A playoffs for the first time in program history. The Knights finished 7-4 after a 37-8 loss to Port Allegany in the opening round of the playoffs. For the season, quarterback Taylor Smith threw for 1,220 yards and 15 TDs while rushing for 553 yards. Brody Pollock was his top receiver with 29 catches for 490 yards. Austin Davis was the top rusher with 663 yards while Mikey Harris finished with 374 yards.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 27, 1996
Pennsylvania’s statewide buck season runs from Monday, Dec. 2, through Dec. 14 and includes all counties in Special Regulations Areas. The opening of buck season the first Monday after Thanksgiving has been a tradition for more than half a century. The Game Commission estimated the preseason deer population at 1.2 million, very similar to preseason 1995. By the time buck season closes, hunters will have harvested between 145,000 and 180,000 antlered deer and the antlerless harvest should fall between 210,000 and 260,000 by the time all the seasons come to a close. … Steve Witte scored three touchdowns as the Clarion University football team erased a second-quarter deficit and soared to a 42-29 win over Bloomsburg last Saturday at Memorial Stadium in its first-ever NCAA Division II playoff game. The 10-2 Golden Eagles advance to the Northeast Regional finals Saturday in Grand Rapids, Mich., against Ferris State which beat Indiana, 25-24. … Season-opening games for Redbank Valley — Boys basketball, hosts Union on Dec. 6; Girls basketball, at Union Dec. 6; Wrestling, at Blairsville Tournament, Dec. 6-7. Union — Boys basketball, hosting tournament, Nov. 29-30; Girls basketball, at Dayton Tournament, Nov. 29-30.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 24, 1971
The Redbank Valley basketball season officially gets under way Friday night when DuBois Central Christian visits the Bulldogs to start the schedule. The junior varsity game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the varsity following around 8 p.m. Coach Peter White has selected a couple starters, but some of the spots are still open. The Bulldogs had a controlled scrimmage at Venango Christian last Saturday and as a result, one probable starter is now out with an injury as Don Minich suffered a dislocated finger on his left hand during action. It’s not known if he’ll be available vs. DCC, which is coming off a 3-19 season. … Wrestling at Redbank Valley begins Dec. 3 at Warren. Head coach Ben Kundick has been working his squad nightly as they prepare for the opener. The Bulldogs won’t be at home until Dec. 14 when they host North Clarion. … All the other sports take a temporary back seat for the next two weeks as big game season takes the spotlight starting next Monday. Both basketball and wrestling begins at the high school during the next two weeks, but they will have to wait until buck season gets out of the way before they can get any more than casual interest.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Nov. 28, 1951
Only 13 basketball candidates have turned out for early practice sessions at Redbank Valley this week according to coach Howard Jones. Of the 13, only four are returning regulars from last year’s squad — Walt Meyers, Ray Taylor, Richard Shick and Jack Plyler. Of the four, Meyers was the most action last season. Not a consistent scorer, he was effective under the backboards and on jump balls. Other players on the preseason roster are Wendell Reddinger, Arnold Kunselman, Vernon Hawk, Jim Stepulla, Darl Morrison, Jim McCafferty, Gary Shea, Ernie Shumaker and Bill McGregor. Since Redbank Valley has no suitable basketball court, the local team can only play abroad and is therefore limited in the number of games it can play. So far, only three teams have been scheduled — Horton Township on Dec. 11, Clarion-Limestone on Jan. 8 and Reynoldsville on Jan. 29. … The Southern Seven Conference’s first year set a pace that will be difficult to maintain. Brookville and Union battled for the championship all through the season and the Raiders barely won by beating Reynoldsville 6-0 while the Rams were tied by Sykesville 7-7. You can’t beat that for a thrilling campaign. The Red Raiders led the league with an average of 23.8 points per game while giving up 9.4 points, second in the loop to Union Joint. The Rams tallied only 73 points in five league games, but allowed their opposition a scant 32 points or 6.4 per game for the best defensive mark. Redbank Valley could do no better than beat the last-place team Clarion. The Bulldogs finished fifth with one victory and four defeats. However, Redbank lost to Reynoldsville, Union and Sykesville by single touchdowns, thus figuring in some of the league’s most exciting games. … The 1951 buck season opens Monday when male deer with two or more points to one antler become legal game. The last day of the season is Dec. 13. After the opener, the deer hunting day is 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the season’s close. In almost every part of the state, deer are reported at least as numerous in any recent year. Weather permitting, there should be a good harvest of bucks this year. It is anticipated, however, that busy industry and armed services will thin the ranks of deer hunters somewhat.