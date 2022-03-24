TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 21, 2012
A good year for the Redbank Valley wrestling team that has a chance to be even better next season as the Bulldogs only lose three wrestlers from a team that posted an 8-2 dual meet record, won three tournaments and finished third at the District 9 Tournament while qualifying two wrestlers for states. After having just 23 wrestlers record 30 or more wins in a season since the program started in 1950-51, the Bulldogs had five with at least 30 this year with Cole Shirey and Garrett Hildebrand tied for the team lead with 37, six behind the team record established by Johnathan Brothers in his state title season of 2007. Ty Haines had 32 wins while both Willie Gruver and Brandon Bailey each won 30 bouts. Bailey tied the single-season record with 25 pins. Three seniors will move on from the program — Hildebrand, Nick Schrecengost and Matt Hetrick. After 62 years of wrestling, Redbank Valley now owns an all-time record of 489-280-9.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 26, 1997
Opening the 1997 softball season in grand style, Janelle Merwin fired a no-hitter as the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs blanked visiting Elderton 9-0 Monday. Merwin struck out three and walked one in her team’s season-opener. Tara Keister hit a bases-loaded triple to start the scoring in the fifth inning to break the game open. Bree McDonald and Melanie Myers each had two hits for the Lady Bulldogs. … Five Redbank Valley wrestlers competed at last weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Tournament in Johnstown. None medaled as Greg Nolf and Keith Pavlekovsky each went 2-2 while Jeremy Gould, Dustin Huffman and Scott Smith all went 0-2.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 22, 1972
The high school track and field season gets under way for Redbank Valley next Tuesday when it travels to St. Marys. The Bulldogs have 12 dual meets plus the Clarion State College Invitational and District 9 meet this year on the schedule. Head coach Eugene Rutkowski has just 11 returning letterwinners to build his program around, including eight seniors. That group includes Dale Blair, Ben Campbell, Bill Champion, Rick Hetrick, Terry Metz, Warren Shirey, Gary Spizzirri, Tarry Swartzfager, Dave Myers, Dennis Gruver and Nathan Jones. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team extended its winning streak to three last Thursday with a come-from-behind 30-21 win over Union. The team is back in action Thursday at Clarion with the next home game being a big test against unbeaten Clarion-Limestone next Tuesday. Cindy Hetrick’s 10 points led Redbank Valley against Union while Linda Plyler finished with five points. Debby Lerch scored 17 of Union’s 21 points. Redbank Valley won the JV game, 18-4.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 26, 1952
The Redbank Valley High School gridders will face a rugged A 10th opponent will be added if possible, it was said. The 1952 campaign opens Saturday night at home on Sept. 13 when Union Township comes here. It’s a newcomer to the local football scene. It’s located near New Castle and replaces Shenango Township, another school in that area, on the Bulldogs’ schedule. The remaining eight teams were opponents last year and all but Evans City are traditional rivals — Reynoldsville, Sept. 20; at Shannock Valley, Sept. 26; at Sykesville, Oct. 11; Curwensville, Oct. 17; at Brookville, Oct. 25; Clarion, Oct. 31; at Rimersburg, Nov. 7; and Evans City, Nov. 14. All but Brookville and Sykesville will be played under the lights. … St. Petersburg won the Clarion County High School basketball championship last Wednesday at Clarion State Teachers College, beating East Brady 32-28. The county Class C champs wound up beating the Class B champs in the county with the win. Couchenour led the Saints with 12 points. … From H.E. Phillips “The Scorekeeper” column: Saw a TV wrestling match the other night. Ugh. Question: Why do the state athletic commissions deal with pro wrestling as a sport? Alternative: It should be under the jurisdiction of the Actors Guild. Then the boys could get paid for rehearsals too. Girls at Redbank Valley have worked up considerable interest in intramural basketball in recent months. If we ever get a gym, look for Redbank to dominate basketball in Clarion County after teh teams have a few years to gain experience.