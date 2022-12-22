TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 19, 2012
Bolting out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs rolled to a 69-29 rout of visiting Union last Wednesday. Brooke Hinderliter scored 29 points, 19 of them in the first half. Alex Bell finished with 11 points. Kassie McGarrity led Union with 10 points. Union rebounded with a 51-44 win over Clarion as Danara Hawk scored 14 points. … Opening the season with a stiff challenge at the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team finished 10th out of 33 teams last weekend. The Bulldogs placed five wrestlers in the top eight, led by Aaron Hook’s third at 182 pounds. Ty Haines and Cole Shirey finished fourth, Brandon Bailey was sixth and Willie Gruver wound up seventh. … The Union Knights lost to North Clarion, 53-33, with Kaden McGregor scored 11 points. … Redbank Valley lost 60-31 to Punxsutawney in its opener with Devin Shoemaker scoring 10 points to lead the Bulldogs. … D9Sports.Com announced its annual district football awards and Port Allegany quarterback Matt Bodamer winning the MVP and Offensive Player of the Year award. Union’s Dave Louder finished third in the Coach of the Year balloting as did Kaden McGregor in the Special Teams Player of the Year category.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 24, 1997
The Union Damsels cruised to a 58-47 win over Moniteau to stay unbeaten in the KSAC. Paula Hawk topped a balanced Union scoring attack with 15 points. The Damsels improved to 7-1 overall. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs downed Keystone, 63-41, as Lacey Huffman led the way with 20 points. Amanda Gould scored 17 points. … The Union Knights were dumped by Moniteau, 69-48. Justin Elder and Dustin Laughlin each scored 11 points.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 20, 1972
The Union Golden Knights stayed unbeaten in the Clarion County League with an 69-57 win at East Brady. Tim Bliss and Ken Mortimer each scored 22 points as the Knights improved to 5-1 overall. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs split a pair of games in the Clarion County League, routing Clarion-Limestone 94-64 and losing to Moniteau 64-53. Doug Tyger and Mark Bright scored 21 and 18 respectively in the loss to Moniteau. Against C-L, Tyger scored 24 points with Andy Palaggo and Ron Barrett each finishing with 14 points. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers lost their second close match at home last Friday night in a 25-21 loss to Oil City. Winning for the Bulldogs were Barry Schreckengost, Doug McAninch, John Kundick, Rex Magagnotti and Rod Huffman. … Well, it sure looks like the Clarion State College wrestling team is going full guns. It just whipped Army last Saturday, 30-15, and are looking to a great year. While Wade Schalles and Chris Clark, to mention the veterans, but there’s one young wrestler off to a strong start as a freshman with former Bulldog Mike Kundick. He’s off to a 5-0-2 start. Kundick is not an unfamiliar name to wrestling buffs in this area. During his school days, he wrestled for his dad Ben and this year with the Bulldogs, his brother John is 3-0.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Dec. 24, 1952
The Redbank Valley wrestlers will travel to DuBois next Tuesday for their second-ever matchup with the District 9 power. Last year, the Beavers won a surprisingly close 28-16 matchup. Both teams are rated stronger this year and there’s a strong possibility that the previously green Bulldogs may have gained more ground on the Beavers. All four wrestlers who won for the Bulldogs last year are back — Kenny Musser, Jerry Doverspike, Bob Lucas and Larry Dempster. … The Clarion State Teachers College basketball team lost for the second time in three games to start the season in a 65-61 to Lock Haven last Thursday night on the road. Don Stemmerich again led the Golden Eagles with 18 points. Al Mudrinich finished with 13 points. … From H.E. Phillips’ sports editor’s column: Larry Dempster is doing his best Steelers imitation on the wrestling mat. He’s lost three bouts by a total of four points. It’s jumping the gun a bit, but look for Redbank Valley to have its best baseball team in years. Three big reasons will be pitchers Bob Lucas, Tom Kovalenko and Glenn Bailey.