TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 20, 2013
Some 10 members of the Redbank Valley wrestling team were selected to this year’s Tri-County Sunday/Courier-Express Wrestling All-Star team, including four First Team selections in Willie Gruver, Cole Shirey, Aaron Hook and Ben Carrillo, three Second Team picks in Ty Haines, Brandon Bailey and Cal Haines, and honorable mention wrestlers Tanner Altobelli, Mitch Blose and Keshon Truitt. … Season-opening games for area teams: Union baseball at West Shamokin on March 25, both Union track and field teams at A-C Valley on April 3, Redbank Valley baseball at Ford City on March 27, Redbank Valley softball at Kittanning on March 25 and both Redbank Valley track and field teams home against Keystone March 27.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 25, 1998
Reaching the semifinals at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships in Johnstown, Redbank Valley’s Keith Pavlekovsky wound up finishing fourth in the 13-and-14-year-old 80-pound weight class. Season-opening dates (tentative) for area spring sports teams: Union track and field vs. Moniteau March 26 (boys home, girls away), Union baseball March 30 in Rimersburg after Redbank Valley’s baseball opener on March 24 at home against DuBois Central Christian. Redbank Valley softball March 27 at home against Oil City and both Redbank Valley track and field teams hosting Clarion March 25.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 21, 1973
Rita Vidunas fired 11 points and Denise Lerch pumped in 10 points to lead the Union girls’ basketball team to a 38-28 win over Redbank Valley, which got six points apiece from Patty Minich and Cindy Hetrick. … In the PIAA Class C quarterfinals Tuesday night, one year after losing to Grove City in OT in the same round, the A-C Valley Falcons flipped the script and beat Glendale, 75-62, at Oil City High School. The Falcons’ trucking trio of Randy Collier, Len Thompson and Ken Ritts did the job, accounting for all but six points of the team’s points. Collier scored 34 point and grabbed 12 rebounds, Thompson finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds and Ritts fired home 12 points. Next up for the Falcons is a trip to the state semifinals hosted by the Farm Show Arena in Harrisburg on Friday against District 6 champion Ferndale. The other semifinal has Freeland MMI taking on Holy Ghost Prep. The winners meet for the title on Saturday. … Mark Bright was named Most Valuable Player and Andy Palaggo and Fred Minich were placed on the all-tournament team as the Redbank Valley Bulldogs underclassmen won the Northwest Mountain Coaches’ Association Underclassmen Tournament at Clarion High School last Saturday night. The Bulldogs beat Clarion, 70-47, in the final. In the semifinal Friday, Redbank Valley topped North Clarion, 69-57. Bright poured in 24 points while Minch and Palaggo scored 13 and 12 points respectively in the finals win.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 25, 1953
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team will play a full 10-game schedule, which includes two powerful Class A teams this fall, according to a recent announcement by Athletic Director Joe Kata. The biggest news is the addition of Kittanning, an always dangerous Class A team that appears to be on the upgrade. Although never a traditional foe of local teams, Kittanning is sure to be one of this fall’s big drawing cards when it comes to town on Oct. 2. Mighty Johnsonburg rolled up eight straight wins last year and boasted a line averaging more than 200 points. The Bulldogs travel there on Sept. 25. Still another important addition to the schedule is Brockway, completing Redbank’s Southern Seven Conference schedule. The Rovers have played good conference ball, hovering around the .500 mark. They’ll host the Bulldogs on Oct. 17. The Bulldogs have an Armistice Day game planned for Nov. 11 at home against the Spartans of Shannock Valley. The Bulldogs dropped Union Township and Evans City. The entire schedule reads — Sept. 12 at Curwensville, Sept. 19 at Reynoldsville, Sept. 25 at Johnsonburg, Oct. 2 host Kittanning, Oct. 9 host Sykesville, Oct. 17 at Brockway, Oct. 23 host Brookville, Oct. 30 at Clarion, Nov. 6 host Union Joint and Nov. 11 host Shannock Valley. … At the annual Brookville Tournament, the Clarion Sports Center team featuring Golden Eagles standout Don Stemmerich lost 85-79 to the Gornecki Aces of Beaver Falls in the championship game. Stemmerich racked up tournament records with 46 points in the semifinal win over Altoona and 143 points in four tournament games. He scored 29 in the finals loss. … The Redbank Valley track and field team added four athletes to the roster which now totals 40. The team expects to schedule three or four meets and will probably compete at the District 9 meet at the end of the season.