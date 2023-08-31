TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 29, 2013
Finishing 1-8 last year and coming off the program’s worst season since a 1-9 season in 1951, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs open the season at home against Keystone Friday night. Head coach Ed Wasilowski enters his second year of his second term with the Bulldogs and 14th overall. The Bulldogs have Mark Strothers back in the backfield after losing him in the first game of the season last year. Junior quarterback Jake Dougherty is back for his third season as a starter after throwing for 746 yards as a sophomore. … The Union Knights and are coming off a 9-2 season as head coach Dave Louder enters his fourth season. Louder’s roster lost a lot of seniors to graduation and just 193 rushing yards and 93 passing yards return. Junior Lane Cicciarelli appears to be the new quarterback. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldog soccer team opens the season at the Bradford Tournament this weekend. Head coach Greg Campbell Jr.’s team has six starters back from a 9-10 season, including its leading scorer in junior Jade Adams. … For the Bulldogs soccer team and head coach Greg Campbell Sr., the Bulldogs open the season at Forest Area.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 2, 1998
A third-quarter touchdown sealed the Junior Division win and Redbank Valley’s lone victory in the three ABC Youth Football League games with Armstrong last Friday. In the bantams, Armstrong squeezed out a 6-0 win, then it beat the Bulldogs 22-8 in the Senior Division game. In the juniors, the Bulldogs scored two third-quarter touchdowns for a 14-6 win. Skyler Smith ran for TDs of 49 and 1 yard. In the seniors, Tyler Toy ran for a 26-yard TD. Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to East Brady with an 11 a.m. kickoff scheduled. … Open the football season on Thursday, the Clarion University Golden Eagles travel to Youngstown State to take on the defending NCAA Division 1-AA champions. Malen Luke enters his fifth season with the Golden Eagles who return 19 starters and 35 lettermen from last year’s 3-7 campaign.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 29, 1973
The Union and Redbank Valley football team are working doggedly toward their season openers next Friday, smoothing out the stylistic wrinkles and building up weak spots. Neither head coach is willing yet to commit himself, but cautious optimism is beginning to edge out the reluctance. Head coach Rich Vidunas sees one major weakness in the Golden Knights’ round table. “The defense,” he said, “is terrible.” But in spit of this problem, the Knights worked mostly on offense during their first full week of practice. The reason for this says Vidunas, is that “except for the cohesion,” that working together as a team, “most of the defense comes natural.” The Knights have 40 men on their roster. Redbank Valley head coach Bob Tonkin reports that he is “disappointed” by the team’s overall performance coming off its scrimmage with A-C Valley last Saturday. Wheras Tonkin had observed that the team size had leveled off at 48 players, following the scrimmage the team had dwindled in size. “A number of them quit after the scrimmage,” he said. … Clarion State College football coach Al Jacks has a lot of horsepower lined up for the practice sessions which begin this week in anticipation of the season opener at Ohio Wesleyan on Sept. 15. Jacks has 52 players on his preseason roster. The team finished 6-3 last year.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Sept. 2, 1953
With the opening game 10 days ahead, the Redbank Valley football squad now stands at a somewhat meager 42 as seven new members were added and one boy quit since the opening week. So far, the Bulldogs have scrimmaged Ford City, Monongahela and DuBois, all big, rough squads in Class A brackets. Redbank was not disgraced against Ford City and shoved the big Monongahela junior varsity team all over the field. A report on the DuBois scrimmage was not available in time for publication. … The VFW was awarded a 9-0 forfeit win over the Merchants and then nosed out the Lions 9-7 last week to win its third straight championship in the New Bethlehem Little League. The final second half standings had the VFW finishing 9-1 with the Trucker (5-4), Lions (3-6) and Merchants (2-7) rounding out the field.