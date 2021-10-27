TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 26, 2011
Posting all of its points in the first half, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team blasted Punxsutawney, 42-12, last Friday night to even its record to 4-4. Keaton Delp and Mark Strothers each scored two touchdowns in the first half as the Bulldogs led 42-0 at the break. Strothers scored on runs of 35 and 59 yards while Delp caught a 24-yard TD pass from Jake Dougherty and ran for a 42-yard TD late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs also got a 33-yard TD pass from Dougherty to Caleb Smith and a 14-yard scoring run from Kyle Lee. Strothers went for 141 yards on just nine carries. Dougherty completed 8 of 11 passes for 127 yards. … Improving to 5-4 and edging closer to a playoff berth, the Union Knights knocked off St. Marys, 25-7, last Friday at home. Quarterback Taylor Smith threw for two TDs and ran for a score while Austin Davis ran for 133 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. Smith connected with Brody Pollock twice for his TD passes covering 15 and 25 yards. Smith’s run covered five yards while Davis capped the Knights’ scoring with a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs soccer team edged Forest Area, 4-3, in its District 9 Class 1A playoff opener Monday. The Bulldogs, who now face top-seeded Karns City in the quarterfinals, got goals from Elliott Reinsel, Stephen Goth, Luke Hinderliter and Brody Toy, who broke the 3-3 tie with four minutes left to go in regulation.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 30, 1996
After receiving a forfeit win over Union last Friday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs found a Week 10 opponent from District 10 as they host Kennedy Christian for a Senior Night matchup this Friday night. Kennedy comes to town with a 3-6 record to face the 9-0 Bulldogs. From there, the Bulldogs will meet Port Allegany for the District 9 Class 2A title on Nov. 9 at Brockway Area High School. The Gators are 7-2. … East Brady downed the Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ Senior Division youth football team, 30-0, in last Saturday’s ABC Youth Football League Championship game held at Shannock Valley High School in Rural Valley. … Winless since the second game of the season, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs volleyball team snapped a 13-game losing streak with a three-set win over North Clarion. That wrapped up the season with a 2-16 record. … The Redbank Valley boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished eighth and seventh respectively at last Thursday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships held at Mayfield Golf Course in Clarion. Matt Jeffers led the boys with an 11th-place finish while Cassie Patton led the girls with a 26th-place finish. Brookville won both team titles. Karns City’s Ean King won the boys’ race while Smethport’s Brandy Colley took the girls’ race.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 27, 1971
Redbank Valley stayed in the Little Ten Conference race, winning its fourth contest of the season in seven starts last Friday night in a 12-0 shutout win over the Karns City Gremlins. The Bulldogs took advantage of a break in the first quarter and picked up six points. The margin held up and the winners added another touchdown in the final moments of the game while the Redbank Valley defense again slammed the door on the opponents. During halftime ceremonies, Debbie Minich was crowned Homecoming Queen. Rick Shreckengost scored in the first quarter on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal. In the fourth quarter, Rick Myers scored on a 1-yard run with 1:37 left in the game. The Bulldogs outgained the Gremlins, 134-107. … The Bulldogs, at 5-2, are tied for third place with Keystone. Brookville improved to 7-0 with a 16-2 win over A-C Valley while Clarion kept pace with the Raiders going into their matchup Saturday with a 21-14 win over Keystone to improve to 6-1. Next up for the Bulldogs is a trip to Knox to face Keystone this Saturday at 2 p.m. … The football conference of which the area high schools are a part of will add two teams and turn it into a 12-team Little 12 Conference with two six-team divisions as the conference announced after a meeting on Oct. 21 at Redbank Valley High School. In the Western Division will be Karns City, Union, East Brady, A-C Valley, Keystone and Moniteau while in the East it’ll be Redbank Valley, Brookville, Brockway, Clarion and newly added Clarion-Limestone and Shannock Valley. Each team will play nine games, five in its own division and four against the other division. The original Southern Conference started in 1951 when seven teams — Redbank Valley, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Union Joint, Clarion, Brookville and Brockway — made up the original setup. In 1960, Keystone was added while in 1961 East Brady came aboard while Reynoldsville and Sykesville combined due to their jointure setup. In 1965, Reyn-Sykes was swallowed up as part of the DuBois school district and the conference went down a team as well as it did in 1966 when Brockway left. Three teams joined the conference in 1967 — A-C Valley, Moniteau and Karns City — and Brockway came back to the fold for the 1970 season.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 31, 1951
The entire Redbank Valley football squad hit its potential peak last Friday night as the Bulldogs chewed up the Clarion Bobcats, 41-12, under the lights of Clarion park. And the Bulldogs found the taste of Bobcat steak sweet indeed. The victory was one of the most decisive in the history of county competition as the Bulldogs slashed their way to overwhelming superiority in every statistical category except passing. They rolled for 415 yards rushing, rendering passing unimportant. Wendell Reddinger scored two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who got five different players in the end zone. Bob Lucas scored first on a 6-yard run and Roger Allen went in from 20 yards out on a reverse play for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Reddinger’s first TD made it 21-0 in the second quarter on a 6-yard run. Taking a 21-6 lead into the second half, Eugene Kundick’s 2-yard run in the third quarter put the Bulldogs up 28-6. Clarion cut it to 28-12 going into the fourth quarter before the Bulldog scored the game’s final 13 points. Don Evans and Reddinger scored TDs in the fourth. Next up for the Bulldogs is a showdown with the Union Rams in New Bethlehem this Friday. Union is 3-0 in conference play while Redbank Valley is 1-2.