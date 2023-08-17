TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 15, 2013
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs will try to bounce back from a disappointing 1-8 season as head coach Ed Wasilowski enters his 14th season overall and second in his second stint. He has 46 players in preseason camp, led by junior quarterback Jake Dougherty who enters his third season as a starter. … The Union Knights football team is coming off a 9-2 season as head coach Dave Louder starts his fourth season. Louder has 38 players in camp with most of the Knights’ playmakers lost to graduation. … The Redbank Valley volleyball team has a new head coach in Alee Kromer while Danielle Emings starts her first season with the Union volleyball squad. … In Redbank Valley soccer, Greg Campbell enters his 19th season with the Bulldogs while Greg Campbell Jr. starts his fifth season with the Lady Bulldogs.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 19, 1998
While robins may be a harbinger of spring, preseason football practice is a sure sign that fall will soon be upon us. So, got out your rakes and prepare for the autumn leaves as Monday was the first day of drills across the state. Joining their gridiron compatriots, the Union Golden Knights and Redbank Valley Bulldogs opened the season with different goals for the 1998 campaign. Posting a winning record last year, Union would like to build on a successful campaign while Redbank Valley will be trying to get back on the positive side of the ledger after finishing with a losing record last year. Both teams will go two-a-day drills for two weeks and cut back to a single practice each day for the final week before the regular season starts on Sept. 4. Union travels to Mohawk for a scrimmage while Redbank Valley hosts a three-way session with Ford City and Homer Center this Saturday. Both scrimmages start at 10 a.m.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 15, 1973
Union Knights football coach Rich Vidunas admits that he is somewhat pessimistic about his team’s chances for the approaching gridiron season. He did say he expected to be disappointed on Aug. 20, the first day of regular-season practice. He would like to see about 50 boys turn out for practice, enough for three or even four full teams, but he expects considerably fewer. Vidunas mentioned that his own coaching staff is one of the strong points in their favor. Bill Eustice, the backfield coach and first assistant, has been with Vidunas for 10 of the head coach’s 17 years. Don Walter, the line coach, is into his second year with the staff. … Redbank Valley Bulldogs football coach Bob Tonkin expects 50 to 60 athletes to turn out for the first day of practice. … The New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars have chalked up their second win in the Indiana Little League Invitational Tournament, downing Homer City 7-5 in last week’s game. John Willison was the winning hurler for the New Bethlehem stars. He struck out four and walked three. Kevin Adams homered and Phil Facemyer added a fourth-inning double. The Newbies won their third game with an 11-5 victory over Kittanning as Brad Sturgeon hit a grand slam home run.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 19, 1953
A big 10-run third inning was enough to carry Rimersburg to a 14-7 victory over New Bethlehem in the final game of the Farmers and Merchants Little League tournament last Friday at the park. New Bethlehem advanced to the final game by beating East Brady, 14-7, while Rimersburg beat Clarion 5-2. … In one of the finer games played in recent years, the Clarion Teener League All-Stars pushed over a run in the last of the 16th inning to beat Redbank Valley, 4-3, at the Farmers and Merchants Picnic last Friday afternoon. The score stood at 1-1 after seven innings. Both teams scored runs in the ninth and 11th. Clarion pitcher Joe Snyder struck out seven and walked two in 11 innings. … Legion Park, a team that couldn’t buy a win earlier this year, swept the best-of-three final series with the Panthers, 5-2 and 11-6, to capture the Redbank Valley Teener League title. Jerry Heffner was the winning pitcher in the 11-6 win, striking out eight and walking one. Sam Crawford tripled while Jim Adams and Bud Crawford hit doubles.
… Jack Wilson plunked a perfect shot into the cup on No. 6 at Bostonia Country Club on Monday.