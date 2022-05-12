TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 9, 2012
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team split its tri-meet, beating A-C Valley (112-18) and losing to Karns City (83-67). Cole Shirey, Luke Hinderliter and Mark Strothers each won four events against A-C Valley while Strothers tripled in the loss to Karns City. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team suffered its first KSAC loss of the year in a 9-2 loss to Clarion. Lyndsey Jones doubled and singled for two of the Lady Bulldogs’ six hits. The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 8-1 in the KSAC and 10-2 overall. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team won its first meet of the year in a 90-59 win over A-C Valley while losing to Karns City (110-39). Tessa Schreckengost, Megan Thurston and Tara McHenry were two-time winners against A-C Valley. … Devin Schimp and Adam Kunselman combined to toss a one-hit shutout as New Bethlehem cruised to a five-inning 12-0 win over RFI Energy of Indiana in Junior Little League baseball play. Conner Shoemaker singled three times while Sam Heeter had two hits with Schimp doubling.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 14, 1997
In a final tuneup for this Saturday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships, Redbank Valley claimed eight firsts and Union posted a pair of wins in the Fourth Annual Redbank Valley Invitational. With all 10 teams from the KSAC competing, Redbank Valley finished sixth in the combined boys’ and girls’ standings at 131 while Union tied for eighth with 48. Topping the girls’ standings was Brookville with 116.5 points as the Brookville boys were third and wrapped Brookville’s overall scoring at 197.5, ahead of runner-up Clarion’s combined 142.5. Alan Clouse paced Redbank Valley with three firsts, winning one individual event and anchoring both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams while winning the 200 dash in 22.8 seconds. Seth Rupp ran a leg on the 4x100 relay and tied for first in the 100 dash. Craig McElroy ran legs on both winning relays. The Bulldogs’ Josh Silvis won the javelin with a throw of 184 feet, 6 inches. Alicia Smith was a double winner for the Lady Bulldogs in the 400 dash and the 4x400 relay. Tammy Rankin cleared 4 feet, 11 inches to win the high jump. For the Union girls, Kristy Johnson won the high jump and triple jump. The Union boys got a runner-up finish from Jim Murray in the high jump. … The Redbank Valley softball team swept Oil City, 12-2 and 9-1. Jennifer Duhnke had two hits in the first game while Jessica Shirey and Ashley Brown combined in the circle to get the win in the second game. Melanie Myers tripled twice. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team improved to 11-4 with a 17-1 rout of North Clarion. Chris Campbell, Alan Clouse and Kevin George each had two hits for the Bulldogs.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 10, 1972
Redbank Valley golfer Jimmy Krepp recently sank a hole-in-one in a varsity match against Union at Foxburg Country Club. Krepp used an 8-iron to sink a shot from 135 yards. … The Union Knights track and field team dropped an 82-68 loss to Keystone. The Knights’ Hays won the 100-yard dash and 440 while Lasher won the 120 and 180 hurdles. … Another New Bethlehem Little League baseball season gets started Monday with the opening game featuring the VFW and Dusters. It’s the 23rd season for the NBLL, which features six teams with the others being the defending champion Bankers, Merchants, Pirates and Indians.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, May 14, 1952
Some 36 players were “bought” by managers of the Little League of New Bethlehem teams at a player auction last Wednesday night at the Markel building. That gives all teams with 18 players as the league prepares for the opening of the season on June 3 when the Truckers meet the Lions. On June 4, the VFW meets the Merchants. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team made it seven wins in a row as it stopped George Junior Republic in a 2-1 pitching debut last Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs collected only three hits while the visitors banged out four. The Bulldogs scored the deciding run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Roger Allen led off with a single, stole second and scampered home on Eugene Kundick’s single. Pitcher Bob Lucas fanned five, walked three and gave up four hits in recording his fourth mound win against one defeat. He threw the team’s first complete game. … A dispatch received this week from the Game Commission says that 33 bucks were killed in Pennsylvania during the special archery season. It is remarkable that two of these were killed by local hunters Theron “Til” Shumaker and Dean Shankle. … Many residents of Seminole have already pledged days of labor to help build the auditorium gymnasium which is being planned for the community. It’s good to see that locality rallying behind the project. Everyone knows the large percentage of good athletes turned out by that small area every year. It’s a rare year, too, that Seminole is not represented by several outstanding scholars in the local schools.