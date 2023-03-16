TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 13, 2013
Coming up short in the pursuit of medals at the PIAA Wrestling Championships for several years, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs earned their first top-eight finishes in Hershey for the first time since 2009. Willie Gruver finished seventh at 113 pounds while Cole Shirey was eighth at 160 pounds. Gruver won his final bout of the trip with a 6-2 decision over Bentworth’s Jake Roth, finishing his season at 39-4 and career with a 97-22 record, three wins shy of becoming the 12th Bulldog to reach the century mark. Shirey lost to South Fayette’s Jared Walker in the seventh-place bout and finished the year 35-9 and 102-25 for his successful career. The Bulldogs’ third state qualifier, Aaron Hook, was 0-2 at 182 pounds. He finished the season 34-5 and 71-36 for his career. … Redbank Valley claimed two spots and Union one on the annual Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference All-Star team after coaches voting results were released. Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter was a First Team pick while Jake Dougherty was a boys’ Second Team selection. For Union, Aaron Graham was a boys’ Third Team player. Hinderliter averaged 20.4 points per game, the second-highest average in District 9 as the Lady Bulldogs’ turnaround season finished 14-10. Dougherty scored 18.2 points per game for the 7-15 Bulldogs. Graham averaged 8.9 points per game for the Golden Knights. KSAC MVP honors went to Morgan Johnson of Keystone and North Clarion’s Mitch Obenrader.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 18, 1998
One thing Redbank Valley didn’t want to do was get off to a bad start in its PIAA girls’ basketball state opener against Ford City, but in a turnover-laded opening, Ford City reeled off 18 straight points as the Lady Bulldogs went nearly seven minutes between points to find themselves in a big hole after a 2-2 start to the game. In the end, Ford City ended the Lady Bulldogs’ season with a 56-36 decision at Butler High School. … Lacey Huffman was named Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference’s Most Valuable Player. The senior guard led the Lady Bulldogs with a 14.8 points per game average. She’s the first conference MVP since the program was re-started for the 1983-84 season. Amanda Bowser was an honorable mention selection. For Union, Jamie Johnson was a First Team pick after averaging 10.4 ppg. Her teammates Paula Hawk and Mary Jane Eaton were Second Team selections. For the boys, Union’s Dustin Laughlin was a Second Team pick and Redbank Valley’s Darren Laughlin was Honorable Mention. … Redbank Valley’s Keith Pavlekovsky, competing in the 13-and-14-year-old 80-pound division, claimed his school’s lone Area 5 Junior Wrestling title and will advance to the state tournament in Johnstown March 20-21.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 14, 1973
The Union Golden Knights were eliminated from advancement in the PIAA Class C playoffs in Johnstown last night by Ferndale, 61-57. Jeff Collins hit for 27 points and Dean Gindelsperger added 20 as the Cambria County team picked up its 22nd win against four losses. The Knights finished the season at 19-7. The game was won at the foul line as the Ferndale quintet hit 11 of 12 shots taken, while Union tripped over the line, sinking only 9 of 23. Still out of action was Union junior standout Greg Stemmerich and his 6-foot-4 stature was dearly missed inside. Union’s other big man, 6-foot-3 Tom Heeter, came through by carding a 17-point performance to lead the Knights. Tim Bliss scored 14 points. Another big factor in the Knights’ loss was Heeter’s foul trouble that took him off the court with six minutes left in the third period. He went back in the game in the fourth, but fouled out with two minutes left. The lead changed 13 times as Union led 28-24 at halftime. … Only one District 9 wrestler managed to win a regional title was DuBois’ Pete Morelli’s title at 105 pounds. Redbank Valley’s hopes were dashed when John Kundick and Rod Huffman lost in the semifinals. Kundick’s first loss of the season came to Iroquois’ Tom Turnbull, finishing his season at 21-1. Huffman finished 20-2 after losing to Union City’s Kurt Clark. Since regional runners-up qualify for states this year, District 9 has four others headed to the Farm Show Arena in Harrisburg this week in the state tournament — Brookville’s Joe Milligan and Pat Haines, and Clearfield’s Matt Bacharach and Dave Gallaher.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 18, 1953
In one of the outstanding bouts in the PIAA Wrestling Championships at State College Saturday, Bob DeFelice of Canonsburg edged Redbank Valley’s Bob Lucas, 5-1. The defeat was Lucas’ first in nine tournament bouts and gave him a final record of 21-2. The joint District 6-9 of which Redbank Valley is a member, dominated the tournament with five titles and two second places. Ken Moyer and Dave Adams of Bellefonte, Phil Bock of Philipsburg, Dean Seese of Clearfield and Bill Thomas of Tyrone were the district’s champions. Lucas and Philipsburg’s Dave Bates were runners-up. There was apparently little difference between DeFelice and Lucas. Both were strong, fast and well-trained in the basic and reliable maneuvers. The two 154-pound contenders kept their feet through the entire first period with nothing approaching a takedown by either man. Lucas drew top position to start the second period and had trouble from the start. DeFelice stood up at least three times before escaping for the 1-0 lead. With about a minute remaining, the Canonsburg grappler worked a takedown to lead 3-0. Lucas worked furiously during the remainder of the period, but couldn’t get away. DeFelice had plenty of trouble in the third period, but kept Lucas down for 1:30 before Lucas got away to slice the lead to 3-1. DeFelice spent the rest of the bout backing away from Lucas as he tried for a takedown. The bout ended at 3-1 on the mat but time advantage set the final marg at 5-1. Lucas advanced to the finals by decisioning Dean Gladfelter of York, 6-1.