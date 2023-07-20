TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 17, 2013
The New Bethlehem Minor League (9-and-10-year-old) baseball all-stars, playing in the Section 4 Tournament, finished 0-2 to finish its all-star run with a 4-2 record, which included the District 7 title. Newbie lost to West Suburban (5-1) before falling to Big Valley (14-0). … One day and about five minutes. That’s what it took for the New Bethlehem Minor League (9-and-10-year-old) Baseball All-Stars to capture last Friday’s District 7 championships with a hard-fought 9-8 win over Indiana in eight innings. The game began Thursday and New Bethlehem had to mount another late rally — it beat Indiana in the winners’ bracket semifinals with five runs in its last at-bat — to send the game into extra innings. New Bethlehem scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 8-8 and the teams played into the middle of the eighth inning before darkness suspended the game. District 7 officials eventually decided to finish the game in New Bethlehem last Friday and in the bottom of the eighth, it took just two batters to send everyone home. Hudson Martz drew a leadoff walk and stole second without a throw when the catcher dropped the ball. Jim Gundlach then ended the game with a single to right field on a 2-2 pitch to score Martz. … This year’s District 7 Junior Little League softball all-star tournament didn’t take long to finish, but it took awhile to set up. As it turned out, last Thursday’s final was a winner-take-all affair between New Bethlehem and a team made up mostly of players from the Homer City league. Homer City, down 6-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, erupted for nine runs in the fifth and 10 runs in the sixth to run away with a 21-10 win. So the all-star season ended at 0-1 for New Bethlehem. Lauren Rearick and Kara Hicks each had three hits for New Bethlehem.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 22, 1998
Matt Shealy cranked out a no-hitter as New Bethlehem received another great pitching performance in the District 7 Senior Little League All-Star playoffs in a 7-0 blanking of Kittanning. Shealy struck out 10 and walked five as New Bethlehem advances to play Ford City. Dustin Shaffer sparked the Newbies, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles and three runs batted in. Tyler Truitt, Ryan Kunselman and Toby Raybuck each singled twice. Marc Barrett doubled. … A final-inning rally stalled, coming up a run short as New Bethlehem was edged 8-7 by Cranberry in the Clarion County American Legion baseball playoffs. The Newbies scored five runs after one out in the bottom of the seventh. A three-run homer by Dustin Shaffer pulled New Bethlehem within a run, but the rally stalled from there and the regular-season champions lost a one-run decision. … Playing five games deep into the District 7 Little League All-Star playoffs, the New Bethlehem 11-and-12-year-olds posted a 3-2 record before being eliminated by Ford City on July 17. The Newbies beat Go-Day-Tem-Spaces and Ford City, then lost to Indiana American. They beat Kittanning before losing to Ford City, which avenged an earlier loss to New Bethlehem. In its 11-10 win over Kittanning, New Bethlehem’s Cody Doverspike hit for the cycle. Jason Smith and Shane Reed also clouted homers.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 18, 1973
With a one-hit pitching performance by Mike Dinger and a barrage of 16 hits, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars romped over Ford City, 13-0, before a multitude of enthusiastic fans Monday night. Dinger went the whole six innings, fanning 12 batters while walking five. The only hit was a single by Ford City shortstop Jay Frerotte. Dinger had three hits with a home run while Doug Toth, Mike Shea and Kevin Adams also went deep for homers. … In wrapping up the regular season of the New Bethlehem Little League here last week, the Merchants whipped the Dusters, 10-1, the Bankers nipped the Indians 2-1, the Pirates beat the Vets 18-7, the Indians edged the Dusters 7-6 and the Vets forfeited the Bankers. In the Merchants’ 10-1 win, Phil Facemyer stroked three home runs and a single, Dave Reed hit two homers and John Willison homered and singled. Willison struck out 10 to get the win on the mound. In the Bankers’ 2-1 win, Randy Delp swatted a homer and single to move the Banks to a win. … In recent Connie Mack League baseball, the Rimersburg Teener League improved to 9-1 after wins over Shippenville twice, Sligo, Knox and New Bethlehem. In a 16-9 win over Shippenville, Rimersburg had to go extra innings, scoring seven runs in the top of the 11th inning. Pitchers Paul Vidunas and Dana Priester combined for the win. Jeff Harris had three doubles and a single.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 22, 1953
The first all-star tournament game to be played in New Bethlehem will pit the New Bethlehem and Rimersburg Little League teams on Thursday. Several inter-league exhibition games have been held here in the past, but loyal fans have never had a chance to see the Newbies play for keeps. Rimersburg is playing its first Little League season, but is expected to be tough competition. Last year, Newbie beat Rimersburg 12-5 at the Farmers and Merchants Picnic. The winner advances to play the Knox-Clarion winner on July 29 at a site and time to be announced. … The Legion Park moved into a one-game lead in the Teener League’s second half with an 11-6 win over the Distant Wildcats last night at the park. In another game, the Newbies nipped the Panthers 8-7 at the high school field. … A whole flock of “Old Timers” will come out of retirement on July 31 to battle the Seneca Indians on the Redbank Valley High School field in a baseball game starting at 6 p.m. Spud Snyder will be charged with whipping the Old-Timers into playing condition. It’s reported that Wild Bill Willison will pitch. He was the first-line pitcher for the Firemen of three years ago and hurled his team to victory in the first Farmers & Merchands Picnic tournament. As fans well know, Willison is not very old. Other players expected to play are Jack Stepulla, Arnie Wise, George Stepulla and Doc Smith. The Indians are currently 13-15 in the Armstrong County standings. … From H.E. Phillips’ column: A recent special ruling approved by Little League officials and other managers allowed the Lions to trade or buy players. Last week, the Lions traded Bill Shaffer, 9, for Alvin Walters, 10, of the Truckers. The trade looks about even, But the Lions had seven 9-year-olds and needed some older boys. Both players are good prospects.