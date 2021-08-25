TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 24, 2011
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs football team opened its scrimmage schedule last Saturday against Homer-Center. Second-year head coach Frank Fabian had 40 players in uniform. In 30 offensive plays in the controlled scrimmage, the Bulldogs gained 224 yards as Kyle Lee ran for 40 yards on five carries. Freshman quarterback Jake Dougherty completed five of eight passes for 74 yards. The Bulldogs open the season Sept. 2 at Union. … The Redbank Valley volleyball team opens at the Union Tournament on Sept. 3. The Redbank Valley boys’ soccer team opens at the Indiana Tournament on Sept. 2 while the girls host Keystone Sept. 7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 28, 1996
It was only a scrimmage, but the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were solidly in control as they squared off against the Brookville Raiders for their final preseason tuneup in a workout at Brookville last Saturday morning. With the football field unavailable because of renovations and the installation of an all-weather track, the scrimmage was conducted on Brookville’s practice field. On 40 offensively plays, the Bulldogs churned out 253 yards of offense while holding Brookville to a total of 54 yards on 39 plays. The regular season for the Bulldogs Friday at Karns City as they’ll carry a 15-game regular-season winning streak. … Preliminary work is nearly completed for Union as the Golden Knights open the season Friday at home against Clarion. First-year head coach Al Pryor’s team was 2-7 a year ago while Clarion was 7-2.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 25, 1971
The New Bethlehem Area Little League officially wound up the season last week, completing their competition in the Indiana Optimists Little League Tournament. It finished third after losing to the Indiana Americans in the losers’ bracket final, 14-2. Jack LeVier singled twice for the Newbies. … The tempo picked up for the 45 Redbank Valley football candidates this week as the team readies for the last approaching season as first-year head coach Robert Tonkin works drills with his team that scrimmages. Injury struck the Bulldogs offense last week when junior quarterback Dave Myers suffered a broken wrist in one of the drills. The team is making good use of the new seven-man sled in line drills and also the tackle-matic machine. Assisting coach Tonkin in the workouts are line coach Ben Kundick, backfield coach Bill Nassis and Rodger Shingledecker. The team opens the season Sept. 10 against Union. … Some 53 tennis players made up this year’s B.E. Phillips Jr. Memorial Tennis Tournament at the New Bethlehem courts. Two champions have been already crowned. In the junior singles, Moe Blatt of Kittanning beat J. Neurohr in the finals. In junior doubles, Blatt and Neurohr won the title.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 29, 1951
Some 39 football candidates have been drilling on the Redbank Valley High School football field in preparation for the season-opening game at Shenango Township on Sept. 8. While practice has been going on for 10 days, head coach Howard Jones says very few, if any, players have earned starting positions yet. Only five lettermen returned from last season’s squad. Bob Lucas and Eugene Kundick are the leading candidates for halfback slots, although Kundick has not practiced recently because of a severely bruised elbow he suffered in a baseball game earlier this summer. The other three lettermen are Glenn Reitz, Ronald Adams and Ronald Cochran. Adams and Cochran were guards last year while Reitz is a center. … The Bostonia Country Club championship tournament is now in the second round. First-round winners in the first flight were John Hodgson, Bill Seelbch, Frank Ferguson, Harold Smith, Dr. J.S. Wilson, H.T. Murphy, Bill Ross and Charles Leach.