TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 16, 2013
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team stayed unbeaten with a 57-15 rout of Curwensville last Thursday. Brandon Bailey, Aaron Hook, Cal Haines, Willie Gruver, Tanner Altobelli, Austin Schreckengost, Luke Gallo, Ty Haines, Keshon Truitt and Cole Shirey won on the mat for the Bulldogs. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs nailed nine 3-pointers in a 61-14 rout of East Forest. Jake Dougherty drilled five of those nine threes and scored 19 points. Devin Shumaker finished with 10 points. … Propelled by a balanced attack with four double-figure scorers, the Union Knights edged Clarion-Limestone, 62-58. Dylan Shirey finished with 15 points. Wanya Harris scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Shawn Hazlett and Brody Shick scored 12 and 11 points respectively. … Despite rolling out to a 23-7 lead to start the game, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs basketballers lost 54-48 at Brookville. Brooke Hinderliter scored 17 points and made 10 rebounds while Emma Kennemuth added 11 points and 15 rebounds.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 21, 1998
With one champion and seven other top-eight finishers, the Redbank Valley wrestlers finished their at the Mid-Season Classic at Clarion High School last Saturday. Anthony Adams pinned Clarion’s Marc Bennett to win the 119-pound title. Finishing second were Matt Boozer at 112, Heath Slagle at 130, Ben Brinker at 145 and Nathan Gourley at 160. … The Union Damsels won a 49-46 overtime decision over Redbank Valley. The Damsels improved to 9-1 in the conference ahead of Karns City (8-2), Brookville (7-2) and Clarion-Limestone (7-3). Lacy Huffman led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points while Paula Hawk and Amanda Radaker finished with 14 and 11 points respectively. Union improved to 13-2 overall while Redbank Valley fell to 10-5. … Ripping away for 16 straight points, the Union Knights overturned a six-point deficit in the second quarter and held off Redbank Valley’s comeback from the foul line for a 58-48 victory. Justin Elder and Dustin Laughlin each scored 15 points for 2-12 Union while Andy Bish’s 15 points paced the 1-14 Bulldogs. … The Bulldogs wrestlers lost 35-30 at Oil City last week. The Oilers won the final three bouts to score the come-from-behind win that saw them trailing 30-19. Winning for the Bulldogs were Brent Shaffer, Matt Boozer, Anthony Adams, Heath Slagle, Benji Shaffer and Dave Schreckengost.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 17, 1973
Union claimed sole possession of second place in the Clarion County League here last Friday night by handing and Redbank Valley a 61-43 setback. Redbank Valley’s Doug Tyger, averaging about 20 points per game going into the match, led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Mark Bright pumped in 10 points. Ken Mortimer led the Knights with 18 points while Tim Bliss and Gary Henry scored 16 and Gary Henry finished with 11 points. … Last night at Karns City, the Knights dropped a 57-54 setback to the Gremlins. Davie Miller led KC with 23 points while Gary Henry and Tim Bliss each scored 18 points each for the Knights. … The Clarion-Slippery Rock men’s basketball game this Saturday will be the setting for contributions made by fans to the Roberto Clemente fund. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers stopped Clarion’s 10-match winning streak dating back to last year with a 27-15 victory. The Bulldogs, who improved to 4-2, had their unbeaten wrestlers winning as Rod Huffman, John Kundick, Barry Schreckengost and Wendall Stahlman notched wins. Rex Magagnotti, Greg Lettie, Sam Schawl and Randy Hopper won decisions.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 21, 1953
Redbank Valley’s wrestlers put up a terrific battle before losing a tensely waged match to Oil City here last night, 28-19. The loss came following a smashing 46-9 win over Johnsonburg here last Thursday night. Larry Dempster, Tom Kovalenko, Kermit Minich and Fred Doverspike won bouts. … The Summerville High School basketball team edged Curwensville, 30-29, for its fifth straight win. Marshall led the Indians with nine points with Carrier scoring seven points. … From H.E. Phillips’ column: Last week, it was announced that Redbank Township of Clarion County had tentatively entered the Redbank Valley jointure. The final result of that action is not known but the township will not send any pupils to the high school before the 1954-55 term. Fairmount City alone would supply and immediate source of talent for all sports with great influence in football and wrestling. The entire township would provide almost a tailor-made basketball team. The additional pupils would not boost Redbank out of the Class B division, but they would make Redbank one of the biggest Class B schools in the area.