TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 25, 2012
Not a middle-of-the-road approach but a middle-of-the-lineup approach with a large majority of Union’s offense coming from the three through six hitters producing as the Golden Knights rolled to a 12-6 victory over Redbank Valley last Thursday. Taylor Smith, Kaden McGregor, Kane McCall and Brody Pollock went 10-for-15 and scored 11 of the team’s runs. Josh Shick, Caden Truitt and Tyler Bish each had two hits for the Bulldogs. … Tossing a no-hitter, Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball pitcher Lyndsey Jones struck out two and didn’t walk a batter in the four-inning, 19-0 win over West Forest in Tionesta. The win improved the Lady Bulldogs to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the KSAC. Alex Bell, Kate Brothers, Jones, Emma Kennemuth and Darian Gruver each had a hit. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team improved to 5-0 with two dual meet wins over Clarion (77-73) and Clarion-Limestone (104-41). Against the Bobcats, Tim Holibaugh won the pole vault with Garrett Hildebrand second and the 1-2 finish of Brandon Bailey and Kaven Hornberger in the javelin put the Bulldogs over the top. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs dropped track and field team dropped decisions to C-L (76-74) and Clarion (99-51). In the loss to C-L, Alex Blough won the 100-meter dash and Megan Thurston won the 800 while the Lady Bulldogs also took firsts in the 4x800 and 4x100 relays. Hope McDaniel won the discus, Elizabeth Gourley the high jump and Kelsey Bowser in the pole vault.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 30, 1997
Paced by six multiple winners, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team cruised to a 90.5-59.5 win over A-C Valley last Thursday at home. Matt Jeffers and Alan Clouse were triple winners while Seth Rupp, Matt Bish, Craig McElroy and Chad Ortz were two-time winners. Jeffers teamed up with Brian Young, Anton Martz and Jared Smith to win the 4x800-meter relay while also winning the 1,600 and 800 runs. Clouse joined Rupp, Jason Shirey and McElroy on the winning 4x100 relay while winning the 200 dash and running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay with Bish, McElroy and Ortz. … The Union Knights track and field team split its tri-meet at Brookville, losing to the Raiders (117.5-32.5) and beating Abraxas (105.5-44.5). Cory Bliss was an overall winner in the javelin as was Dustin Smith in the triple jump. Ryan Shook was second in the long jump. … The Union baseball team downed Clarion, 11-3. Mike Kopnitsky hit a bases-loaded triple while Matt Hollingsworth, Bill Johnston and Luke Mortimer each had two hits. Mortimer was the winning pitcher, striking out four and walking six and giving up six hits. … Former Redbank Valley standout Jason Huffman was one of three California University of Pa. named “Spring Warriors” by first-year head coach Mike Kolakowski after spring workouts ended. Huffman, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive guard, switched from tight end to help fill a team need on the line.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 26, 1972
Union High School’s track and field team got its schedule started Tuesday at Karns City in a 86.5-63.5 loss. The Knights bounced back last Friday with a 91.5-58.5 win over Clarion-Limestone. In the Karns City meet, Greg Hays was a triple winner with wins in the 100-yard dash (10.6), 440 dash (53.9) and the mile relay. Kim Paulden won the broad jump (18 feet, 7 1/2 inches) and triple jump (39 feet, 1/2 inch), and Chuck Lasher won the high hurdles (12.1) and low hurdles (21.8). … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track team beat DuBois Central Christian, 112-38, as Nathan Jones tripled in the 100 dash (11.3), 220 (25.3) and half-mile relay. Greg Miller captured firsts in the two-mile relay and 880 run (2:22.2). Terry Swartfager won the one-mile run (5:10.1) and one-mile relay. Terry Metz won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and low hurdles (23.4). Jeff McCauley won the 440 (59.7) and ran a leg on the one-mile relay. … The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team beat Clarion, 42-22, to improve to 9-1 with two games remaining. Linda Plyler led the way with 15 points while Patty Ray and Shelly Miller each scored 11 points.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 30, 1952
The Redbank Valley baseball team defeated Dayton 5-2 last Friday afternoon and then downed Union Joint 7-3 Monday for the second and third victories of the season. Both teams were played at home. Three Redbank hurlers teamed up to strike out 26 and walk 12 while allowing a scant total of six hits in the two games. In the win over Dayton, the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, the Bulldogs scored four times on run-scoring singles from Jim Lamison, Bob Lucas and Larry Burdett. Tom Kovalenko started and struck out three in three innings. Lucas struck out eight and walked two in the final four innings. Against Union, the Bulldogs got two hits apiece from Bob Hull and Roger Allen each had two hits while Glenn Bailey and Kovalenko combined on a four-hitter. Kovalenko earned the win, going the final three innings and struck out six. Bailey whiffed nine in four innings. … Some 23 teams will compete in the Armstrong County Baseball League that opens May 12. The four sections will be directional in name. East: Widnoon, Templeton, Valley Nine, NuMine, Kittanning Merchants, Kittanning Refractories. West: Craigsville, Bridgeburg, Sherrett, Kaylor and Adrian. South: Garretts Run, McGrann, Cadogan, Ford City PNA, Center Hill and Clinton. Kiski: Yatesboro Yarhovis, Apollo Merchants, Schenley Sportsmen, Slate Lick, Cowansville and West Kittanning. … From H.E. Phillips “The Scorekeeper” column: This may be a strange item for a sports column, but it’s time somebody said something about the myth that has been circulated for may years. Investigation into whether the the high school building at Wood and Washington Streets “has been condemned for years” is no more than a silly dream as neither the building or any part of it has been. It has, with justification, been “condemned” by the back fence sorority and the filling station philosophers. Impartial experts have determined that the building us structurally sound and with suitable maintenance will serve for 10 to 20 years. That is, if it is not overcrowded as it is now.