TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 28, 2012
With teams taking advantage of the unusually summer-like temperatures during the month of March in preparing for the upcoming spring sports season, the Redbank Valley track teams conducted a scrimmage with Ford City on March 20 as they march toward their first conference meets Monday, the girls at home against Union and Cranberry and the boys at Cranberry with Union. The Lady Bulldogs softball team was scheduled to host DuBois Central Catholic Wednesday while the Bulldogs baseball team travels to West Shamokin. … Advancing three wrestlers to the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships in Hershey last weekend, a trio of Redbank Valley athletes found the going tough sledding as none recorded a win. The state qualifiers were Jared Kespelher, Ryan Kube and Patrick Crawford.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 2, 1997
Despite getting swept in the three sprints and losing all three relays, the Union Knights track and field team surged to an 80-69 win at Redbank Valley in the opening meet of the KSAC schedule last Wednesday. Josh Elmadollar and Ryan Shook topped the Knights with a pair of wins, Elmadollar in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles and Shook in the long and triple jumps. For Redbank Valley, Joe McDaniel and Alan Clouse each picked up three wins. McDaniel teamed with Matt Jeffers, Jared Smith and Brian Young on the winning 4x800 relay while winning the 1,600 and 3,200 runs as well. Clouse breezed to a win the in the 200 dash while running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays, the 4x100 with Seth Rupp, Jason Shirey and Craig McElroy and the 4x400 with Rupp, Chad Ortz and Mike Shreckengost. … In the Union/Redbank Valley girls’ track and field meet, Union’s big advantage in the field events helped it just get by Redbank Valley in a 71.5-69.5 win also last week. Kristy Johnson was a three-win athlete for the Damsels in the long and triple jumps and the 4x100 relay with Jen Hawk, Jamie Johnson and Nicole Hawk. Leigh Ann Craig won three events for the Lady Bulldogs as she won the 300 hurdles and ran legs on the 4x800 relay with Jennifer Kast, Kim Ochs and Mandy Truitt, and 4x400 relay with Kast, Truitt and Kirsten Snyder. … The Redbank Valley baseball team dropped its opener at DuBois Central Catholic, 11-1 in five innings. Matt Willison had two hits for the Bulldogs. Kevin George doubled. … The Redbank Valley softball team also lost to DCC, 6-3. Jennifer Duhnke singled twice while Bree McDonald and Amanda Gould hit doubles.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, March 29, 1972
The Redbank Valley girls’ basketball team, after a rest last Tuesday, continue its winning ways by downing Clarion on its own court by a 40-36 margin. It was the fourth straight win for the locals as they were scheduled to play Clarion-Limestone last night. Scoring honors in the Clarion win went to Linda Plyler who scored 13 points. Gwen Kriebel finished with eight points while Cindy Hetrick and Karen Smith each finished with seven points. … The Redbank Valley track and field season opened Tuesday with a 92-58 loss to visiting St. Marys. For the Bulldogs, Gary Spizzirri was a double winner with wins in the shot put and discus at 46 feet, 9 1/2 inches and 122 feet, 8 inches respectively. Also winning firsts in two events were Steve Burford in the broad jump (17 feet, 8 1/2 inches) and javelin (150 feet, 1/2 inch). Bob Crissman won the 100-yard dash (11.3), Dave Myers the two-mile run (10:48.9) and Terry Metz in the pole vault (11 feet). … One Redbank Valley area youth wrestler made it to the finals in the Area 5 Junior Olympic Tournament in DuBois over the weekend, but lost to finish second. Jackie LeVier, in the 90-pound division of the 11-and-12-year-old division, got all the way to the final before losing an 8-0 decision to Dave Koll of State College.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 2, 1952
It’s still unofficial, but for all practical purposes, the Bostonia Country Club is now open for business. Mr. and Mrs. Jam Bruno returned this week to stay for the summer. Bruno has made several trips to the club in the past couple weeks and has made considerable progress in getting the golf course into top-flight condition. Twenty-two golfers were in action Sunday, Jim reports, and the prospects for the year look good. The Club will have its traditional opening on Memorial Day, Bruno said. … Members of the Bucktail Association of Clarion County are asking for help of all district sportsmen on April 4 when a large shipment of trout arrives here for stocking of Mill Creek. More than 2,000 legal-size fish were originally stocked. The exact size of the next “planting was not revealed. Some anglers expressed the belief that the sudden transfer to the cold water of Mill Creek killed most of the recently stocked trout. No trace of dangerous pollution has been revealed. From H.E. Phillips’ “The Scorekeeper” column: It is pertinent at this time to consider the future of adult baseball in New Bethlehem. Will we have a team in 1952: It doesn’t make much difference. Adult baseball will be overshadowed by Little League and the other youth teams that are apparently being organized. Any adult team will have trouble drawing spectators, so the big boys had better be getting used to playing just for the fun if they play at all this season.