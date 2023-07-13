TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 10, 2013
Two teams from New Bethlehem Little League will play for a District 7 title this week. Wednesday night, the unbeaten Minor League (9-10-year-old) baseball team hosts Indiana in the finals at 6 p.m. It’s a rematch of their down-to-the-wire winners’ bracket semifinal game last Tuesday won by New Bethlehem 8-7. In girls’ softball, it’ll be a one-game setup to decide the Junior Little League title as New Bethlehem takes on Homer City on Thursday in Indiana with the winner advancing to sectionals. … Visiting Worthington/Kittanning claimed the District 7 Junior Little League crown with a 16-2 win in six innings over New Bethlehem at Oak Ridge. Scott Toth collected two singles to lead New Bethlehem while Grayson Harman, Corey Little and Riley Robson added one single each with Robson driving in a run. Also bowing out of all-star play was the Minor League softball all-stars.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 15, 1998
In the District 7 Senior Little League playoffs, New Bethlehem’s Toby Raybuck threw a three-hit shutout while his team banged out 14 hits in a 14-0 win over Go-Day-Temp-Spaces on Sunday. Marc Raybuck slammed a home run and three singles while Raybuck was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs. Dustin Shaffer and Ryan Kunselman each singled twice. Newbie advanced to the finals against Ford City tonight with a 14-8 win over Worthington as Matt Shealy had three hits with two doubles and four RBIs. Newbie must beat unbeaten Ford City twice to take the D7 title. … In American Legion baseball, New Bethlehem improved to 14-4 with a 6-5 win over North Clarion. Newbie trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the seventh before scoring six runs. Ryan Farley got the rally started with a home run. After Mac Minich singled and Scott Klepfer doubled, Matt Ripple knocked in the two with a single to get within 5-3. Ripple scored on a fielder’s choice groundout. Tim Raybuck capped the rally with a two-out single that scored Heath Shirey. Minich had three hits while Barrett and Raybuck finished with two hits apiece. … In 10 innings, the New Bethlehem Little League All-Stars pulled out an 8-6 win over visiting Ford City in the second round of the District 7 tournament. New Bethlehem broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the top of the 10th before Ford City scored twice in the bottom to set the final score. Israel Schultz tripled, doubled and singled twice to lead the locals. Matt Shaffer, Jason Smith and Jeremy Parisi connected for two hits each as the Newbie advances to the semifinals of the winners’ bracket. Shane Reed pitched nine innings to get the win, striking out eight and walking three. Cody Doverspike got the save by pitching the bottom of the 10th.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 11, 1973
The Southern Clarion County Little League All-Stars were named this week. It’s a roster comprised of players from Sligo, Rimersburg, East Brady and Brady’s Bend — John Rankin, Kevin Mortimer, Randy Miller, Mike Boltz, Kelly Schmader, Kevin Kelly, Joe Buchele, Kevin Tascarella, Jim Hiles, Poe Pistorious, Joe Stimac, Karl Stewart, Eric Schwab and Kris Sherman. … In SCCL action last week, the Dealers beat Brady’s Bend, 12-5, as John Rankin cracked a home run and struck out 10 betters on the mound. … In Teener League baseball action, New Bethlehem split a pair of games, losing 3-2 to East Brady and beating Knox, 13-8. In the loss to East Brady, it managed just two hits from Tom Gracey and Jackie LeVier, his single driving in both of Newbies runs. A home run and double from Jeff Plauney led Newbie to the win over Knox. Bob Grinder got the win on the mound, striking out five and walking eight. … In New Bethlehem Little League action, Dave Reed hit a grand slam to lift the Merchants to a 14-2 win over the Bankers and struck out 10 in a row during another 12-1 win over the Bankers. The Merchants clinched first place due to a forfeit win over the Vets. The Indians beat the Vets, 37-0, in an earlier game. Dave Shaffer struck out 12 batters in the rout that saw the Indians score 20 runs in the second inning. … The New Bethlehem All-Star baseball team opens play with Ford City American at home on Monday. The winner gets Clymer on its own field. Members of this year’s team are Randy Delp, Doug Toth, Mike Dinger, Kevin Adams, Jeff Wright, Mike Wiant, Dan Blose, Gary Pence, Mike Shea, Brad Sturgeon, Phil Facemyer, Mark Arbuckle, John Willison and Dave Reed.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, July 15, 1953
The Redbank Valley and Clarion Teener League All-Stars needed 10 innings to settle their three-game series Monday night as Clarion won 6-5 and advanced in the District 6 playoffs. The series opened with Redbank Valley’s 14-0 win over Clarion before Clarion evened the score with a win at the Legion Park, 14-10. The final game was deadlocked 4-4 after four innings and stayed that way until the 10th when Redbank Valley scored in the top of the inning and Clarion answered with two runs in the bottom. Clarion’s Jack Snyder pitched all 10 innings to get the win on the mound while Jerry Bailey and Jerry Heffner pitched for Newbie. Howard Crawford smacked two doubles for Redbank Valley while Jim Stepulla tripled and singled. Heffner added a double. … The Seneca Indians lost three games over the past week in the Armstrong County League. They were shut out by Garretts Run 6-0 despite outhitting their foes, 8-7. Bob Lucas, Al Totas and Dan Abrams pitched for the Indians with Roger Allen and Henry Perseghetti each singling twice. The Indians lost last week to Ford City (9-4) and Hose Co. 6 of Kittanning (4-0). Perseghetti was recently named the team’s new manager after the resignation of Jack Stitt. The Indians are 12-12 in the East Division behind West Kittanning (18-6), Hose Co. 6 (16-6), NuMine (13-6) and Andy’s Market (14-8). … In New Bethlehem Little League action, the Vets, underdogs throughout the second half of the season, climaxed a great rally last Friday by defeating the Merchants, 13-8. THe win assures the Vets of another chance at the league title and also designates Reed Willison as manager of the this year’s all-star team. … The New Bethlehem All-Stars open play next Thursday in a first-round playoff game against Rimersburg with the winner getting the winner of the Clarion-Knox game on July 29 in Punxsutawney. Other teams in the district are Brookville, Punxsutawney, Clymer, Blairsville, Hastings and Homer City. In Punxsutawney, Clymer plays Indiana and Homer City tangles with Blairsville.