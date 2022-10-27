TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 24, 2012
A misnomer of grand proportions as there was no flight time whatsoever for the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen in their 42-6 win over the Redbank Valley Bulldogs last Friday. Attempting just a single pass and not completing the attempt, the Dutch had little need to air it out as a running game anchored by Alex Feldbauer started to gouge out chunks of yardage on their first possession and never let up in racing past Redbank Valley to even its record at 4-4. The Dutch piled up 239 yards on the ground in the first half and went to the locker room with a 35-0 lead. The Dutch gained 307 on the ground overall as Feldbauer finished with 167 yards on 16 carries. Mitch Blose scored on a 9-yard run for the Bulldogs, who fell to 0-8. … With the game settling down somewhat after an explosive first quarter, the Union Golden Knights erased a one-point halftime deficit and slipped past the Moniteau Warriors for a 36-27 win in a KSAC inter-division matchup last Friday. The Knights led 20-13 after the first quarter. Kaden McGregor ran for 111 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns on runs of 8 and 67 yards while scoring on a 28-yard TD pass from Brody Shick. McGregor also threw a 63-yard TD pass to Aaron Graham. Shick also had a 1-yard TD run. The win hiked the Knights to 7-1. … Striking for a pair of first-half goals, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs soccer team beat Forest Area 2-0 in the first round of the District 9 Class 1A playoffs. Haley Nolf and Jade Adams scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who advance to meet top-seeded Karns City in the quarterfinals.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 29, 1997
Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter and 26-14 at halftime, the Union Knights football team rallied past Redbank Valley for a 44-32 win last Friday in New Bethlehem. The Knights improved to 5-4 while the Bulldogs dropped to 3-6, their first losing season since 1989 and third since 1979. Nick Horner and Shawn Horvath each scored two touchdowns for the Knights. Brandon Simpson threw for 223 yards and four TDs, two to Horvath covering 53 and 12 yards, one to Kevin Krick for 4 yards and Nick Horner covering 61 yards. Kopnitsky ran for 99 yards on 13 carries. For the Bulldogs, Jason Kundick passed for 260 yards, but was intercepted four times. He threw TD passes to Jason Fox for 21 yards and Chad Ortz for 3 yards. Ortz ran the opening kickoff back for a 70-yard TD. Ray Shreckengost ran for TDs of 11 and 1 yards, gaining 82 yards on 26 carries. … The Redbank Valley senior youth football team won the ABC League Super Bowl title with a 14-12 win over East Brady. Ronny Geist’s 20-yard TD run with 5:31 left in the game was the difference as the Bulldogs finished 9-0. Geist scored the first TD on a 49-yard run and finished with 90 yards on 16 carries. .. At the District 9 Cross Country Championships held at Mayfield Golf Course in Clarion, Redbank Valley’s girls finished seventh with the Union girls and Redbank Valley boys each finishing 11th in the team standings. Redbank Valley’s Cassie Patton finished 17th in the girls’ race while Joe McDaniel finished 18th in the boys’ race. … The Union Damsels volleyball team finished the regular season with an 18-0 record in the KSAC, raising its conference winning streak to 34 straight matches after a straight-set win over Clarion.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 25, 1972
Tim Bliss, the Union Golden Knights quarterback, threw two touchdown passes and a two-point conversion to spur his team to a 16-0 win over the Keystone Panthers last Saturday. The win put the Knights in the third place in the Little 12 Western Division with a 3-3-1 record. … At the start of the game last Friday night against Clarion-Limestone, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs won the toss of the coin, but nothing else as they played to a 0-0 tie with the winless team in the “1972 Futility Bowl.” C-L outgained the Bulldogs, 129-92, in yards.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Oct. 29, 1952
The hard-hitting, hard-running Redbank Valley Bulldogs fought from behind twice to overcome the favored Red Raiders of Brookville 19-12 last Saturday afternoon in Brookville. The victory ended a five-game Brookville winning streak. It was the first conference win for Redbank Valley and the first loss for Brookville. Halfback Bob Lucas and fullback Tom Kovalenko combined to shatter the big and highly regarded Raiders line with absorbed a terrific pounding before it buckled in the last period. Lucas scored once and Kovalenko ran in the other two TDs as the Bulldogs outgained the Raiders, 227-154. The Bulldogs host winless Clarion this Friday night at 8 p.m. … The Clarion State College Eagles football team pulled one out of the fire by overcoming a 12-7 first-quarter deficit before beating Indiana, 21-12, last Saturday. Dave Bevevino hit John Lore for an 85-yard TD pass connection, Pete Caristo scored on a 4-yard run and John Toth recovered an Indiana fumble in the end zone for the Eagles’ three touchdowns.