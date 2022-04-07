TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 4, 2012
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs softball team opened the season with a 3-2 win over DuBois Central Catholic last Wednesday before dropping a 3-2 loss to West Shamokin last Friday. … In track and field openers for both Redbank Valley and Union at Cranberry, the Redbank Valley boys swept to wins over both Union (82-56) and Cranberry (80-61) while Union beat Cranberry (78-63). Luke Hinderliter was a triple-winner for the Bulldogs in the 4x100-meter relay and both the 110 and 300 hurdles. Union’s Keenan Rankin won the javelin. In the girls’ tri-meet with the same teams at Redbank Valley, it was Cranberry that beat both Union (77-72) and Redbank Valley (77-69). Union beat the Lady Bulldogs (76.5-73.5). … The D9Sports.Com District 9 basketball postseason awards were announced. For the boys, Ridgway’s Eric Matheson earned Player of the Year honors with Ridgway head coach Tony Allegretto netting Coach of the Year. First-Team All-District players were Moniteau’s Kyle Armagost, Ridgway’s Matheson, Brookville’s Zane Hackett, Clarion-Limestone’s Billy Kelley and Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson. C-L’s R.J. Laugand was Rookie of the Year. For the girls, Keystone’s Morgan Johnson was Player of the Year with Chrissy Shumaker of Cranberry earning Coach of the Year. Keystone’s Madison Johnson was named Rookie of the Year. First Team players were Morgan Johnson, Cranberry’s Emily Merryman, Kyle Mason and Lauren Hogue, East Forest’s Erica Long and Bradford’s Ali Rinfrette.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 9, 1997
The Redbank Valley baseball team used the long ball to score over half its runs in a 9-5 win at Cranberry last Saturday. Seth Rupp smashed a three-run homer and finished the game with four runs batted in while Alan Clouse drove in two runs with a home run and the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 in the early season. Joe Parsons was the winning season struck out eight with four walks and seven hits allowed for his first win on the mound. Last week, Redbank Valley edged Keystone 9-8 as Clouse paced the Bulldogs with two hits with a home run and single. Matt Moore was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in five innings. … The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs track and field team beat Keystone 91-50 as Jessica Bowser, Mandy Truitt and Alicia Smith were double winners. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs track and field team lost 114-35 to Keystone. Josh Silvis was the lone Redbank Valley winner in the javelin. … The Union girls track and field team beat Moniteau, 78-63. Kristy Johnson and Diane Yeany were triple winners for the Damsels.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 5, 1972
Redbank Valley dropped three out of four athletic contests on Tuesday with the toughest loss coming on the hardwood as the girls’ varsity basketball team’s perfect record came to an end at the hands of North Clarion. The 41-25 loss throws the league into a three-way tie between Redbank, Union and North Clarion. Linda Plyler led Redbank Valley with 13 points while Patty Minich scored 12 points. … In boys’ golf, the Bulldogs dropped their season opener at Clarion, 13-2. Freshman Andy Palaggo was the Bulldogs’ lone winner on the course, shooting an 18-hole 92, winning the front and back nines for the team’s only two points. … Union replaced Keystone as champion in the second annual Tug-of-War Tournament held at Union last Friday night. Redbank Valley finished second. Union and Redbank Valley won every classification but one.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, April 9, 1952
The first practice session of the 1952 Little League season here will be held this Saturday at 1 p.m. league officials announced. The meeting Saturday will be held regardless of the weather. In case of rain, the meeting will be held in the basement gymnasium of the Redbank Valley High School at the same hour. Boys ages eight to 12 years of age who are interested in trying out are urged to attend this practice session. Boys who will be 12 before Aug. 1 are not eligible. Players returning from last year’s team will be re-assigned to the same teams this season. Manager will be free to “buy, sell or trade” players before the season opens and up until after 14 days after the first regular season game is played. The season is scheduled to open June 3. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs baseball team opens its season here in New Bethlehem next Thursday against the Union Joint Rams starting at 3:30 p.m. The Rams, last year’s Clarion County champion, are one of the few remaining high school teams in the county as the league was abandoned this year. So far, Redbank Valley has an eight-game schedule so far according to Athletic Director Joe Kata. Other games are scheduled against Shannock Valley, Reynoldsville, Dayton and Brookville.