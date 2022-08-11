TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 8, 2012
Redbank Valley High School baseball players may soon have a new field to replace their former venue lost to a change in ownership. At Monday night’s meeting, baseball supporters in the area turned out to offer what appears to be a workable solution thanks to some improvements planned on the field at Oak Ridge. Little League president Mike Fricko and other baseball supporters formally asked the Redbank Valley School Board for financial support in bringing the enlarged field into operation, giving a ballpark figure of $7,000 as the cost for replacing the existing fence. The high school team lost its long-time home field located in Hawthorn due to a change in ownership of the property the field was located on. The new owners allowed the Bulldogs to finish the 2012 season but did not choose to continue the traditional relationship that the high school had with previous owners.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 13, 1997
Football numbers were up at Redbank Valley and Union this year after low turnouts had very different effects on the two teams last season. Starting with 26 players at the first practice last year, Union was decimated by injuries and struggled to a 2-7 record with a season-ending forfeit due to low numbers. Redbank Valley had just 27 players last year, but went unbeaten in the regular season with their third straight conference championship. Long-time assistant coach and first-year Bulldogs head coach Ed Wasilowski will have a larger roster, but less experience back thanks to losing 18 players to graduation. For the Golden Knights and head coach Al Pryor, it’s a 31-man roster this year to start the preseason. This Saturday, the Bulldogs travel to Ford City to scrimmage with the hosts and Homer-Center starting at 10 a.m.
Latest Videos
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 9, 1972
Second-half play continued Monday evening in the Sunsetter League at Bostonia Country Club with Team H holding a slim half-point lead. The leaders carry a second-half total of 39 points with Team C breathing down their backs at 38.5 markers. Players on the leading team are Vern Hawk, Paul Silversten, Lon Sherman and Frank Hess. Team C consists of Erdie Gahagen, Bucky Hayes, Don Shoemaker and Larry Crawford. Sunsetter members were in top form Monday as under-40 tallies were turned in by 11 players. Low medalist for the evening was Bill Bergman with an even-par round of 34 followed by Ernie Black, Andy Palaggo and Bob Shaffer with 37s.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Aug. 13, 1952
The New Bethlehem Little League second half race was thrown in to a three-way tie among the Vets, Merchants and Truckers as the VFW downed the Merchants 10-5 and the Truckers beat the Lions 14-3 last Thursday in the first games played in the new park. … Pairings for the Bostonia Country Club championship tournament have been arranged and competition started Monday. The tournament is divided into the usual two flights with 16 golfers competing in the first flight and 14 in the second. In the first match reported so far, Frank Ferguson defeated Walter Wingo 6 and 4 and will face the winner of the Dutch Milliron vs. Frank Skinner match in the second round. … From sports editor H.E. Phillips’ column: Don’t be amazed if this year’s edition of the Redbank Valley football team is the heaviest in several seasons. If sheer poundage means anything the Bulldogs will have it available. A number of last year’s candidates have shown phenomenal growth in so short a time. If they all turn out again this year, Redbank Valley could well be the sleeper squad in the Southern Conference. In cast you’ve forgotten, the rest of the conference includes Brookville, Clarion, Union, Reynoldsville, Sykesville and Brockway. … The new permanent Little League park is a reality now and most of the fans were impressed by its appearance last Thursday night. The first games played there were very important in the league championship race. A coat of paint will make a tremendous difference and the bleachers will likely be changed or moved in some manner to provide a better view and some grading or draining should be done to clear up a couple of wet spots.