TEN YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 11, 2012
Pouring in a game-high 30 points, Union’s Brody Pollock crashed through the 1,000-point barrier in career scoring and helped the Golden Knights hold off the A-C Valley Falcons for a 69-62 win last Friday. Pollock scored 20 of his points in the first half while Kaden McGregor added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who improved to 9-1. … The Redbank Valley wrestlers routed Brockway, 69-9, winning 12 of 14 bouts. Kolbin Altobelli, Mitch Blose, Nick Schrecengost, Matt Hetrick, Brandon Bailey and Mark Strothers all had pins for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-0. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs were outscored 33-14 in the second half in a 52-37 loss to Keystone. Jake Dougherty scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. … A-C Valley dropped the Union girls, 52-44. Sierra Smith scored 20 points for the Damsels. … The Redbank Valley girls lost to Keystone, 72-34. Emma Kennemuth scored eight points for the Lady Bulldogs, who fell to 0-7.
TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 15, 1997
Never behind the whole game, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs rode a trio of double-figure scorers in a 58-39 win over Clarion last Saturday. Mandy Edmonds led the way with 21 points while Jacilee Griffin and Jennifer Duhnke scored 16 and 11 points respectively as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-2 in the KSAC and 9-4 overall. … The Union Damsels beat Clarion-Limestone, 55-46, as Dawn Crissman scored 22 points for Union which improved to 11-2 overall. … The Union boys outlasted Harmony, 64-63 in overtime. Brad Gathers hit one of two free throws with one second left in OT to get the win. He led the Knights with 21 points. Justin Elder added 14 points as the Knights improved to 9-5. … Clarion downed the Redbank Valley boys, 69-56. Robbie Robertson led the Bulldogs (2-11) with 12 points. … Using five pins, the Redbank Valley wrestlers beat Kane, 46-25. Notching falls were Matt Boozer, Anthony Adams, Matt Brinker, Nathan Gourley and Erik Rupp. The Bulldogs also beat Clarion, 40-27, to improve to 3-0. All seven bout wins earned bonus points. Boozer, Adams, Brinker and Todd Dinger won with pins.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 12, 1972
The first loss of the season was absorbed by the Redbank Valley wrestlers last Friday night at Curwensville in a 34-12 loss to the Golden Tide. The Bulldogs won just two bouts and tied another. Doug McAninch had a pin at 95 pounds and John Kundick won a decision at 120 while Ben Campbell tied at 127. … The Redbank Valley Bulldogs basketball team lost twice, 70-51 to Clarion last Friday and 95-60 to Karns City on Tuesday. In the loss to Clarion, Len Gracey led the Bulldogs with 13 points while Bob Nanovsky scored 27 points for the Bobcats. Against Karns City, Dave Myers led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Randy LeVier and Don Minich scored 16 and 15 points respectively.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
Leader-Vindicator, Jan. 16, 1952
Clearfield lived up to its reputation as one of the state’s outstanding wrestling schools by defeating Redbank Valley, 40-11, last night at Redbank Valley. It was the first-ever home match for the Bulldogs as a capacity crowd turned out in the cramped basement gymnasium. A number of the younger set looked on through the basement windows. Although the team was beaten, the Redbank fans had plenty to cheer about. Bob Lucas, 154, copped a decision and heavyweight Tom Kovalenko pinned his opponent as both grapplers remained undefeated this year. Lucas won a 6-3 decision over Tom Krolick while Kovalenko was leading 2-0 going into the third period before pinning Jim Michaels within 30 seconds of the final period. … After knocking off the “class” of Class C, the Sligo Blue Jays lost 36-18 to the underdog North Clarion Wolves at home last Friday night. Erickson scored 10 points to lead Sligo. … The Little League of New Bethlehem officially decided to start construction of a new permanent ball park at the first league meeting of the year last Wednesday. Grading will start as soon as the weather permits on the park site at the north end of the Redbank Valley High School athletic field. The park will include the area now occupied by the abandoned tennis courts. Tom T. Andrews Jr. was re-elected president of the league for the upcoming year.